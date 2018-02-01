NASA: We are more united than ever

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 19:22, Updated February 1st 2018 at 19:48 GMT +3

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (2nd left), is overwhelmed by emotions as NASA leader Raila Odinga (2nd right) narrates the ordeals he (Kalonzo) has gone through including the bomb-scare at his residence and the ailing spouse. Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Sen Moses Wetangula (right) were also present during the media briefing at Okao Kenya headquarters in Nairobi on 01/02/2018. [Pius Cheruiyot/Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) principals have assured supporters that they are committed, unshaken and united despite rumours of divisions within the opposition.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Okoa Kenya offices in Nairobi on Thursday, NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi said the journey to Canaan is real and achievable, calling upon supporters not to lose hope.

ALSO READ: Journalists, fearing arrest, camp out in their newsroom

“We in NASA clearly understand where we are coming from, where we are now and where we are going,” said Senator Wetang’ula.

The opposition leaders maintained that they are still focused on fighting for electoral justice, independence of judiciary and other independent bodies like the police as well as strengthening devolution.

Mudavadi said as a coalition they want to have dialogue with all Kenyans for the purpose of amending the constitution.

“NASA does not have any weapons of war, we are a legally registered movement,” said Mudavadi

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said Tuesday January 30 remains a very historic day, considering the crowd that witnessed the ‘swearing in’ event at Uhuru Park. He said the mood of Kenyan people was peacefully displayed.

“This was well organized, even if all of us were to attend the event, only Raila was to take oath,” Kalonzo said, adding that he is ready to take oath at a later date.

Raila condemned TV shutdown, accusing Jubilee government of intimidating the media and arresting Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang. He also condemned attack on Kalonzo’s home.

A team of detectives from Bomb Squad Unit were Wednesday deployed to the Nairobi home of Nasa leader Kalonzo Musyoka after unknown gunmen hurled a grenade there. The gunmen also allegedly shot at the gate but no one was injured in the 2 am incident.

ALSO READ: Detectives arrest Kajwang’ as crackdown on NASA starts