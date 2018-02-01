TJ Kajwang’ to be charged with participating in illegal assembly

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 08:03, Updated February 1st 2018 at 08:10 GMT +3

Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang' at Uhuru Park

Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang is expected to be charged in court with participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.

His colleagues say the charges are fake. He spent his night at the Kiambu cells after he was Wednesday arrested over what officials termed as his role Tuesday’s symbolic ‘swearing-in’ of NASA Leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’.

The legislator, who stood behind Raila during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, was arrested at Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the DCI headquarters for grilling.

He is expected to be charged Thursday morning. He was driven to the court precincts at 6 am under tight security.

His brother and Homa Bay senator Moses Kajwang said TJ had been moved to Milimani Law Courts after a night of hide and seek.

“Charge sheet: attending an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath. Let them arrest everyone who was at Uhuru Park. Justice for our CJ,” said the senator.

As Mr Odinga took the oath, Mr Kajwang’ stood right behind him, although his role in the exercise remains unclear.