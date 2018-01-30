Youths storm Governor's office, demand transport for swearing in event Previous Story
Situation across Kenya ahead of Raila 'swearing in' (Videos)

By Hillary Orinde | Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 09:47, Updated January 30th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3

After a wide coverage of anxiety and pockets of tension ahead of the much anticipated 'swearing in' of Raila Odinga, the situation has remained largely peaceful across the country.

National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters began the day in song and dance at Uhuru Park, Nairobi as they waited for their leaders to arrive.

Police who has earlier kept vigil at the venue were withdrawn in an apparent move to avert a possible clash between the NASA supporters and the police. 

Earlier at 8 am in the morning, there was minimal activity in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). 

A section of residents from Eldoret called on Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to dialogue and end the looming political stalemate. 

In Kisumu where the opposition outfit NASA enjoys a huge support, the mood was that of calm with many shops staying closed in the morning. 

NASA had vowed to defy the directive barring them from Uhuru Park as the county government had closed it down for a scheduled repair work.

10:00AM Leaders start to arrive

The ceremony was earlier scheduled to begin at 10am but Suba South MP John Mbadi in an interview with KTN News announced it will begin at noon.

“We expect Raila Odinga to arrive between 12.30 and 1pm,” he said. 

