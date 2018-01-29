Fire engulfs Kijiji slum in Langata, Nairobi Previous Story
Provide security for planned swearing-in of NASA leaders, Sapit tells Government

By Isaiah Gwengi and Alex Wakhisi | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 28th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit has called on the Government to provide security for the planned swearing-in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders tomorrow.

Speaking at St Michael’s All Angels Cathedral in Bondo, Siaya County, Mr Sapit said the use of excessive force on Opposition backers would only lead to bloodshed.

“The Constitution provides for the right to life and it is my appeal to the Government not to engage NASA supporters in any form of confrontation,” said Sapit, who had earlier called on the Opposition to stop their planned swearing-in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka

“NASA supporters, just like any other Kenyans, must be provided with a conducive environment to conduct their ceremony.”

Sapit also called on Opposition supporters to conduct themselves in a way that would not lead to violence.

Speaking at the same event, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and his Bondo counterpart Gideon Ochanda maintained the swearing-in of NASA leaders would go on as planned.

“We have reached the end of all legitimate means and the swearing-in is now unstoppable,” said Mr Amollo.

The MP warned the Jubilee administration against attempting to interfere with the ceremony, saying they deliberately delayed it to make room for dialogue.

Ochanda said it would be impossible to slow down the event since the winner of the August 8, 2017 elections was already known.

“We have been living in doubt over who won the August 8 elections but after the server details were released on Thursday, we have no option but to take an oath as the winners,” he said.

