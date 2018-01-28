President Uhuru: African States should fund AU agenda Next Story
Police holding four robbery suspects for stealing Sh 800,000 from trader

By Darlington M Manyara | Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 27th 2018 at 19:35 GMT +3
Equity Bank, Makutano branch in Meru

Police are holding four robbery suspects for allegedly stealing Sh800,000 from a macadamia nut trader.

Mercy Nkirote, said she had withdrawn Sh700, 000 from Equity bank Meru Makutano branch on Friday morning when she was waylaid by the suspects. She had some other Sh100, 000. She boarded a taxi and on reaching Maua-Ruiri junction, as she alighted, she was confronted by four men who also alighted from a silver Toyota Fielder.

“I had left my car at the junction and decided to go to the bank by passenger service vehicle because there was traffic jam. After withdrawing the money, l returned to get my car and head to the farm to pay the farmers.

However, three people got out of the car that was headed towards Ruiri town. They told me they were police officers and were looking for someone. Later, one of them snatched my hand bag and they headed towards Isiolo,” Nkirote said.

She said the suspects were not armed but had police radios. The suspects, Joseph Mutisya Kisangu, Joseph Mutunga Mutua, Robert Mutua Mutinda and John Munyao Kiilu are being held at Meru Police Station. Imenti North criminal investigation boss Collins Wekesa said the suspects were intercepted at Timau road block in Buuri. Wekesa said police recovered Sh315, 850 from them. The money will be used as exhibit in court.

 

