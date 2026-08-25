How social media is fuelling Kenya's tribal fault lines

Tribal profiling is not driven solely by anonymous internet users but can also be fuelled by prominent political figures. [Courtesy]

Digital misinformation, social media manipulation and toxic tribal profiling are threatening to fracture Kenya’s social fabric, according to a recent report by Code for Africa (CfA) on the country’s digital ecosystem.

The report, titled Weaponised Identity and Digital Polarisation in Kenya, reveals how platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Facebook have become breeding grounds for false and inflammatory narratives.