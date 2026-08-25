Kenyans want me for president in 2027, Gachagua declares

Democracy for Citizens (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua delivers his conclave report after the end of a 55 days retreat at his Wamunyoro residence in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, August 24, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

When former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced his 45-day conclave on June 9 in Wamunyoro, he assured the country that he would come out with a formula for identifying a single Presidential candidate in the Opposition.

The conclave, he announced, would come up with the negotiations implementation framework strategy with his fellow Opposition leaders.