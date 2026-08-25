Luhyaland and presidency: Will Sifuna fulfill Masinde's prophesy?

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay County on August 16, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambition has done something few political projects in Luhyialand have scored in recent years: The wannabe has unsettled the established order.

The reaction from the old guard — Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula and Francis Atwoli — is revealing. These are not merely three senior politicians. Collectively, they represent decades of political experience, institutional influence and networks that have traditionally shaped the direction of the Luhya vote.

Their preferred script for 2027 has been relatively straightforward: Support President William Ruto, consolidate Western region’s influence within government and negotiate for the presidency later. Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula have repeatedly been associated with the argument that 2027 is not their moment and that the community should position itself for 2032.

Sifuna is challenging that establishment script. His argument is deceptively simple: Why should Luhyas once again postpone their presidential ambition? Why should a community with substantial electoral numbers continue negotiating for tomorrow when it can seek the presidency today?

The message is resonating, particularly among younger voters who appear increasingly impatient with politics organised around elite bargains and deferred promises.

The significance of Sifuna's rise is therefore not merely that a young politician wants to be president. It is that he is challenging who gets to decide when Western's political moment has arrived.

The most uncomfortable development for the establishment, however, may be the growing support or openness from politicians of the older generation. Veterans such as Moody Awori, Noah Wekesa and Musikari Kombo’s political heyday predates Sifuna by decades. Their generation understands the difficulties of building a Luhya political consensus better than most.

Mr Wekesa and Mr Kombo have already publicly called for unity and greater space for younger leaders, while Wekesa says elders should advise rather than dictate political choices.

Sifuna does not necessarily need the old guard to disappear. He needs them to stop acting as gatekeepers. This is why his emergence is potentially more disruptive than another ordinary Western political faction. He is attempting to turn age into a political asset rather than a liability: Young enough to represent generational change but experienced enough to have served in national politics and to understand the machinery of opposition politics. He is indeed and fact, Raila Odinga’s student.

His trajectory has also been aided by a wider perception of political fatigue. A recent TIFA survey placed Sifuna at 44 per cent among Luhyas who identified a community political leader, while giving him 10 per cent nationally in presidential preference — remarkable growth from virtually zero months ago.

The old guard can dismiss the phenomenon as youthful excitement. Mudavadi has already likened the Linda Mwananchi movement to a newspaper fire — spectacular but short-lived.

Atwoli has questioned whether Sifuna can mount a presidential campaign without powerful financial backers. He won’t give Sifuna a dime — not a cent to oil his desire. But such vile attacks may inadvertently validate Sifuna's central argument: That politics is changing.

The real test now is whether Sifuna can transform enthusiasm into organisation, money, policy and a genuinely national coalition. Luhya votes alone cannot produce a president. But neither can the old formula of waiting for permission from establishment elders.

For decades, Ingo’s political tragedy has been less a shortage of numbers than an inability to agree on how to deploy them. Sifuna's gamble is that the answer is not another negotiation with the establishment, but a generational revolt against the politics of postponement.

Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and Atwoli should not dismiss him too quickly.

The young senator may not yet have proved that he can win State House. But he has already achieved something politically significant: He has made the old question — “When is our turn?” — sound increasingly like a question from the past.

The trending question in Luhyialand is much more uncomfortable: Why not now, with Edwin Sifuna, from Agwambo’s pedigree?

Sounds familiar! Bukusu spiritual legend Elijah Masinde prophecised the Luhya presidency would emerge from the direction of Lake Victoria.