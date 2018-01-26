Sonko, MCAs come to Sakaja's rescue over mole claims

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 25th 2018 at 20:52 GMT +3

Kayole South MCA led a section of Nairobi Youths, NASA and Jubilee MCAs address the media at Nairobi's Central Park on Tuesday 24/01/19. They back Nairobi Sanator Johnson Sakaja over the infight for securing Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's release. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has defended Senator Johnson Sakaja against claims that he is a mole in Jubilee Party.

The Nairobi governor said it was wrong for MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) to vilify Mr Sakaja for supporting the release of controversial MP Babu Owino (Embakasi South) from police custody last Sunday.

ALSO READ: Tenants in county houses put on notice

Mr Owino had been held for two days at Parklands Police Station on suspicion of assault.

“It is his constitutional and democratic right to assist in freeing anyone. Personally I also secured the release of MRC members at the Coast when they were locked up,” said the Governor, who emphasized that Sakaja is firmly in Jubilee.

“He had his reasons for doing what he did. Sakaja is the Senator, he is a good leader and he is still my friend and he has good ambition. We wish him all the best,” he explained on Wednesday during a radio interview.

Yesterday, a section of Nairobi MCA’s and youth leaders allied to both Jubilee and National Super Alliance (NASA), echoed the sentiments made by Sonko.

Nairobi MCAs Wilson Ocholla (Utalii), Osman Khalif (South C) and June Ndegwa(nominated) asked Mr Kuria and Ichung’wa to respect leaders elected by Nairobi residents, warning them against meddling in city affairs.

“Sakaja came to the rescue of Owino, because he is a national leader. He did not go to Parklands Police Station as a Jubilee Senator. Sakaja was helping a Nairobi resident and the MPs should give him a break,” said Ocholla.

“The fact that Nairobi has a Governor, Senator and MPs from different tribes is a show that ours is a cosmopolitan county. We have no room for tribalism in Nairobi and leaders from other county should not introduce that,” said Ndegwa.

NASA youth chairman in Nairobi Jonah Onyango said the two leaders have no right to attack Sakaja, as he committed no offense by helping a colleague get released through legal means.

ALSO READ: Why Nairobi hawker menace will not end soon