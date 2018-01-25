NASA changes venue for regional People's Assembly convention

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 15:19, Updated January 25th 2018 at 15:24 GMT +3

Nyanza People’s Assembly regional committee secretary Philip Makabong’o and the committee chairman Kennedy Ajwang’ address journalists at a Homa Bay hotel on January 25, 2018. [James Omoro, Standard]

The National Supper Alliance has changed the venue for Nyanza regional People’s Assembly convention scheduled for this Saturday.

In a press conference convened by the Nyanza People’s Assembly regional committee, the convention which was earlier scheduled for Migori County was changed to Homa Bay County due to security reasons.

The Committee Secretary Philip Makabong’o said they had decided to hold the meeting in Homa Bay town for prevalence of peace and other advantages.

“It is now official that Nyanza regional People’s Assembly convention earlier scheduled for Migori will now be held in Homa Bay town. Our endeavours is to hold the meeting in a peaceful environment,” said Makabong’o.

However, the leaders failed to disclose security threats which they were facing in Migori.

Makabong’o added that holding the meeting in Homa Bay is an advantage for many NASA supporters who will travel from various parts of the region

“Homa Bay is the center of Nyanza region and I believe this will make it easier for our supporters to attend the meeting in large numbers,” he added.

The Committee Chairman Kennedy Ajwang’ called on Nyanza residents to attend in large numbers to get the way forward regarding NASA leader Raila Odinga’s swearing in ceremony on Tuesday next week.

“This convention will be held to enable our supporters understand how the swearing in ceremony will be done. We expect a large number of people from this region,” said Ajwang’.

The Committee Youth representative Oloo Gor called on young people to maintain peace during the convention.

He said the convention will prevent doubts some of the area residents had cast in occurrence of Raila’s swearing in ceremony.

“This meeting is going to be a confirmation that Raila will be sworn in. Let all young people come out so that nobody can have doubt anymore,” said Gor.

Raila and NASA co- principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula are expected to grace the occasion.