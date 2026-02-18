Judith Otsyula appointed Kenya Roads Board boss

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) has appointed Judith Otsyula as their new Director General.

Otsyula, the first woman to serve in this capacity, takes over from Engineer Isaac Maina, who had been serving in an acting capacity since October 2025, following the end of Rashid Mohamed’s term.

She will serve as KRB boss for three years.

Announcing the appointments, KRB Chairperson Aisha Jumwa said Otsyula brings a proven track record of delivering transformative infrastructure initiatives and strengthening public sector institutions.

‘’Otsyula is a distinguished transport sector professional with over two decades of senior leadership experience in infrastructure development. Strategic programme management and institutional governance,’’ she said.

Jumwa added that the board has full confidence in Otsyula's leadership and strategic vision, adding that she is certain that under her stewardship, Kenya Roads Board will continue to strengthen its mandate, enhance institutional performance and advance sustainable road financing and development.

Otsyula will be responsible for the day-to-day management and overall administration of the Board’s affairs.

She will also be responsible for the administration of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF) and the Kenya Roads Board Fund, ensuring proper allocation and prudent utilisation of resources.

Additionally, Otsyula is expected to ensure proper implementation of Board decisions, and drive the institution’s mandate in line with national transport, infrastructure priorities and provide strategic leadership.

Other than also advising the Cabinet Secretary for Roads on policy, funding, and regulatory matters, she will also guide the formulation and implementation of the board’s Strategic Plan, annual budget, and road management strategies.