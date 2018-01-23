Could Jacob Zuma be headed for the door? Previous Story
South Africa’s jazz maestro Hugh Masekela bows out

By Betty Njeru | Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 11:40, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3

Renowned South African jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78.

 Reports reaching us  say that Masekela  had been battling prostate cancer for the last 10 years and gave in to the struggle this morning.

Social media users  continue to pour their hearts out in the wake of the disturbing news, some saying that South Africa has indeed lost one of the greatest archichets of Afro Jazz music.

In his time, Hugh Masekela was known as South Africa’s “father of jazz” for his unending appetitte of the soulful music.

Hugh's music was inspired by the turmoil that South Africa underwent during  apartheid, which  he said would be used as a weapon to spread political change.

He will be remembered by many for his most famous song "Soweto Blues" sung by his former wife, Miriam Makeba, which is a blues and jazz piece that mourns the carnage of the Soweto riots in 1976.

