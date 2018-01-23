South Africa’s jazz maestro Hugh Masekela bows out

| Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 11:40, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3

[BREAKING NEWS] Legendary South African trumpeter, composer and singer Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78, after a battle with prostate cancer #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/hsiZZpnHnE — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) January 23, 2018

Renowned South African jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78.

Reports reaching us say that Masekela had been battling prostate cancer for the last 10 years and gave in to the struggle this morning.

Social media users continue to pour their hearts out in the wake of the disturbing news, some saying that South Africa has indeed lost one of the greatest archichets of Afro Jazz music.

A baobab tree has fallen, the nation has lost a one of a kind musician with the passing of Jazz legend bra Hugh Masekela. We can safely say bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music. #RIPBraHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/JVy47GA6aU — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 23, 2018

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing on of Jazz Legend #HughMasekela. Bra Hugh lost his battle to prostate cancer today. #RIPBraHugh [Photo: Afromuzik] pic.twitter.com/NmNsh38fqN — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 23, 2018

In his time, Hugh Masekela was known as South Africa’s “father of jazz” for his unending appetitte of the soulful music.

Hugh's music was inspired by the turmoil that South Africa underwent during apartheid, which he said would be used as a weapon to spread political change.

He will be remembered by many for his most famous song "Soweto Blues" sung by his former wife, Miriam Makeba, which is a blues and jazz piece that mourns the carnage of the Soweto riots in 1976.