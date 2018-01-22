Marsabit MCAs issue threat over Uhuru Cabinet pick

| Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 07:52, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 14:02 GMT +3

Marsabit Jubilee MCAs threaten to join NASA call to form the 'People’s Assembly'

Marsabit’s Jubilee Party-dominated legislature have vowed to join NASA’s call to form the 'People’s Assembly' in protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretary nominee Ukur Yattani.

The assembly’s Majority Leader Halkano Konso (Uran ward) yesterday led 21 Jubilee MCAs and affiliate parties in announcing that the House would convene a special sitting by February 2 to pass a Bill allowing the residents to form a 'People’s Assembly'.

"The people of Marsabit are happy with President Uhuru Kenyatta for picking a Cabinet secretary from our county but we are not happy with his choice," said Mr Konso.

Marsabit assembly has 15 Jubilee MCAs while six come from affiliate parties, including two from Kanu.

It also has two ODM members.

Last Friday, Marsabit elected leaders said they were opposed to nomination of Mr Yattani.

The statement was signed by Governor Mohamud Ali, Senator Abubakar Godana Hargura, Nominated Senator Rev Canon Naomi Wako, Woman Rep Safia Sheikh Adan and Saku MP Ali Dido Rasso.

Others were MPs Musa Arbele (Laisamis) and Qalicha Gufu (Moyale).