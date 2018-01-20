Defiant Jubilee MPs face uncertain future in House committees

| Published Sat, January 20th 2018 at 11:51, Updated January 20th 2018 at 12:07 GMT +3

Three legislators face uncertain future in House committees after MPs who elected them to take up various positions withdrew their support by writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly to formally declare they had since rescinded their decision.

Standing Order 193, states that majority of members can remove chairperson and vice chairperson.

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Bowen Kangogo (Marakwet East) and Silas Tiren (Moiben) defied Jubilee Party decision on sharing of parliamentary commitee psoitions.

A meeting at State house Nairobi involving MP’s and Senators took a common position on the House team positions.

“Essentially, the meeting agreed the positions would be shared equitably among counties. Counties were to each get a chairperson and vice chair. However, since the committees positions do not measure up to the number of counties, 47, counties neighbouring each other would agree and produce the leaders of their choice. This was resolved for purposes of sharing positions for each region and national unity,” said a source who attended the meeting.

Fresh elections

Mandera, Garissa and Wajir were given Agriculture committee chairperson and vice chairperson for Environment and Natural Resources committee.

Moiben MP Silas Tiren however clinched the seat causing discomfort within the party because Uasin Gishu had already taken two positions; Delegated Legislation committee chaired by Gladys Sholei and Health Committee vice chairperson Swarup Mishra.

Simialrly, Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen took the vice chairman Environment reserved for Ijara MP Sophia Abdi.

Labour and Social Welfare chairperson was to go to counties at the Coast. The MPs had settled for Bura MP Ali Wario. This plan however collapsed when Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was elected to the same position. Nandi County is also represented in Education through Julius Melly (Chairman) and Committee on Trade with Aldai MP Cornely Serem as vice chairman.

Nyamira and Kisii counties had been allocated the Chairmanship of Broadcasting and Library Committee. Their nominee was North Mugirango’s Joash Nyamoko, however. This plan also collapsed because Embakasi North MP James Gakuya took the seat despite Nairobi having been given National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity committee that went to Maina Kamanda.

Bomet was given Vice Chairmanship in the committee of Labour and had nominated Joyce Korir (Women Representative). Similarly, Korir’s nomination did not pay off after Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga ended up taking the position.

The Speaker is expected to ask the committees to conduct fresh elections next week following a petition by members. Those de-whipped Keter, Tiren, Bowen, James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Alex Kosgey (Emgwen) will not participate.