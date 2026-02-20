Family's pain deepens as autopsy confirms Vincent Ayom was shot at close range

Audio By Vocalize

The late Vincent Ayamu Otieno who was allegedly shot dead by the police during Linda Mwananchi rally in Kitengela, Kajiado county on February 15, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Grief and anger engulfed the family of Vincent Ayomo after a postmortem confirmed that the 28-year-old was killed by a single gunshot fired at close range, reinforcing their belief that the action was deliberate and unjust.

The autopsy was conducted by a government pathologist at Nairobi Funeral Home, in the presence of the family and their lawyers, ending days of anxious waiting marked by confusion, delays, and emotional exhaustion.

Advocate Janja Maina, representing the family, said the findings painted a grim picture of police brutality. “Vincent was shot in Kitengela for reasons unknown.

The postmortem confirms a single gunshot entered his left eye, causing extensive damage to the brain, spinal cord, scalp, and neck,” she said. The severity and trajectory of the injuries indicate the shooter was at close range.

“We want justice for my husband now that it is clear he was killed by the police,” said Ayomo’s wife, breaking down. Ayomo was the family’s breadwinner, leaving his wife, one-and-a-half-year-old child, and aging mother struggling.

His elder brother, Adonijah Ayomo, lamented the lack of government response and questioned why leaders, including Nairobi Senator Sifuna and Babu Owino, had not supported the family.

“No one is speaking as we continue to suffer,” he said.

According to the pathologists’ findings, the severity and trajectory of the injuries indicate that the shooter was at close range.

“These were not distant injuries. Whoever shot him did so with intent. The magnitude of the injuries shows the shooter was next to him or not far away,” she said.

For the family, the confirmation reopened raw wounds.

“We were told to come for the postmortem, but the process has been painful and confusing. All I want is justice for my husband now that it is clear he was killed by the police.” said Ayomo’s wife, who broke down moments after the results were announced.

She lamented that Ayomo had left her and her one-and-a-half-year-old child with nothing.

“He was our family’s breadwinner, I have no work and don’t have a clue how we will survive,” she said.

Beyond the emotional toll, the family says the financial burden has been crushing.

Ayomo’s elder brother Adonijah Ayomo said they are already struggling with mortuary fees, transport costs, and repeated travel to follow up on procedures.

He questioned why the government was silent on their brothers killing considering it is the police who killed him.

Adonijah further expressed his frustrations as to why the Nairobi senator Edw8i Sifuna and his counterpart Babu Owino haven’t made an effort to stand with the family given that they were the o5rganisers of the rally that led to their kins death.

“It is so painful that no leader is talking about my brothers killing, not even Sifuna and Babu, everyone is silent as we continue to suffer on our own,” he said.

The family is now calling on well-wishers to come forth and help them foot the bills that keep accumulating by day.

“We don’t know how we are going to pay all this bills that could have been avoided if only the police were responsible with their firearms. Vincent was the last born. He was the one supporting our mother, who cannot walk. Two years ago, we built her a house together. He supported his wife, his child, and all of us. Without him, I don’t know where we start,” the brother added.

The siblings last spoke on Friday, just days before Ayomo was killed. “We were planning to be together on Sunday. Instead, on Sunday, we heard that he was dead,” Adonaijah said, fighting back tears.

The killing has also reignited concerns over the use of live ammunition by police, particularly during crowd control.

Maina questioned why lethal force continues to be deployed on innocent Kenyans whenever there is a faceoff with police.

“Is it necessary to use live bullets when dispersing crowds or making arrests? Is this the ‘utumishi kwa wote’ that taxpayers are paying for?” she questioned.

She noted that Ayomo’s case comes barely days after another fatal police shooting elsewhere in the country, adding to a growing list of postmortems involving young Kenyans.

“Since 2023, we have conducted 189 postmortems, all which are linked to police killings Human life cannot be reduced to statistics,” she said.

The family says their pain is compounded by uncertainty over the future.

“We don’t know where to start. We don’t know how his family will survive. We are asking for help. We are asking for justice,” said Adonijah.

As funeral preparations begin, the family insists their pursuit of accountability will not end at burial.

Supported by the Law Society of Kenya, they say they will continue pushing for answers, responsibility, and an end to what they describe as a pattern of needless loss of life.

“This young man had dreams, a family, and people who depended on him. We will not let this go,” Maina said.