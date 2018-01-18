Embu Governor Martin Wambora loses bid to bar recount

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 19:28, Updated January 18th 2018 at 19:49 GMT +3

Supporters of Embu Governor Martin Wambora and former Senator Lenny Kivuti jammed the Embu High Court for a ruling on scrutiny and recount of votes for Embu gubernatorial votes in an election. [Photo/Standard]

The High Court has ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes in select polling stations in the Embu governor’s election last year.

Governor Martin Wambora was declared the winner with 97,760 votes.

Former senator Lenny Kivuti, who was second with 96,775 votes, filed a petition challenging Mr Wambora’s win, claiming the election was marred by irregularities and malpractices.

Justice William Musyoka yesterday granted Mr Kivuti’s prayer for scrutiny and recount of votes in select polling stations where there were alleged to be electoral malpractices and discrepancies to verify who the actual winner was.

“I find that there is sufficient basis for ordering a scrutiny in selected centres where the grounds are overwhelming,” ruled Justice Musyoka.

The judge said his ruling was based on the grounds that at the time the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the results, Wambora had defeated Kivuti by 985 votes.

Reduced margin

He said according to the evidence adduced by witnesses during the hearing, the margin reduced to 299 votes or thereabout.

The judge noted that the IEBC officials had admitted that there were errors at Gategi polling station in Mbeere South and other polling stations in Manyatta and Runyenjes constituencies, which they attributed to fatigue

Musyoka said there was sufficient basis for ordering the scrutiny and recount of votes in several polling stations.

Saying that he was cognizant of Wambora’s fears that the ballot boxes might have been tampered with when Kivuti fixed seals and locks to secure them, as had been granted by court, the judge promised to take account of that in his final determination.

He directed that the exercise be carried out between January 22 and February 2 under the supervision of the Court’s deputy registrar.

The case will be mentioned on February 7.

After the ruling, Kivuti’s supporters broke into song and dance. Kivuti, who was accompanied by his running mate, Emilio Kathuri, urged his supporters to maintain peace.

Wambora was not present during the ruling.