Trans Nzoia residents mourn rights activist Ken Wafula

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 10:07, Updated January 18th 2018 at 10:17 GMT +3

Human rights activist cum politician Ken Wafula

The death of human rights activist cum politician Ken Wafula has thrown residents of Trans Nzoia into mourning as fellow activists call for a probe.

Wafula was among nine candidates who contested for the Trans Nzoia Senatorial seat during the August 8, 2017 general election, which was won by Dr Michael Mbito.

Kiminini MP Dr Chris Wamalwa led residents in paying tribute to the late Wafula, whom he described as a ‘courageous and bold’ human right activist.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of Ken Wafula. He was a courageous and bold human rights activist. May almighty God give his family strength and comfort at this difficult time,” tweeted the MP.

Senator Michael Mbito mourned Wafula and described him as a ‘fearless rights crusader’ who will be remembered for his active involvement in issues affecting the ordinary people.

Wafula who contested as an independent candidate polled 9,206 votes to come seventh with the victor garnering 66,502 votes.

Wafula, a close ally of Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula caused a storm in the county party leadership in 2016 when he claimed he had ousted Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and took up the chairmanship inviting trouble from a section of party followers.

Hostile party supporters confronted and beat up Wafula during a meeting chaired by Wetangula before he was rescued and rushed to hospital with cuts on the head.

The rights activist staged a coup claiming Wanyonyi had failed in the leadership pledging to revitalize the party.

Residents interviewed praised Wafula of his push for economic agenda especially the plight of squatters in the county.

“He was determined to push the national government to resettle squatter families in the county,” said a resident Jane Nasimiyu.

Rights activists in Kitale called for a probe on what killed their colleague.

Addressing the media in Kitale, the activists led by Leonard Barasa, the director of Kitale Peace and Rights Center and Immaculate Shamalla the chair of Trans Nzoia Women Caucus said Wafula’s death was a shock and demanded that investigation into his death be carried out.

“We want an independent postmoderm to establish what caused his death because he has been in good books with certain people in the national government,” said Barasa.

And it emerged that Wafula had plans to form a political party this year in which he intended to use to fulfil his political ambitions.

