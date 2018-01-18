Kalonzo told to take oath for the sake of 2022

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 17th 2018 at 21:14 GMT +3

Wiper leaders differed on whether their leader Kalonzo Musyoka should spearhead dialogue with Jubilee or stick with Opposition Raila Odinga and inherit his support base in 2022.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said the coalition was not interested in a coalition government. But he quickly added that there was need for "an inclusive government" as envisioned in the Constitution where all Kenyans would feel represented.

“We have told our party leader, because of his history, to take leadership of the dialogue process within NASA when the Jubilee side is ready to talk,” Prof Kibwana said.

But if dialogue is not accepted then Kenyans "must do what is necessary to save the country".

However, during heated deliberations, Victor Swanya Ogeto, one of the party’s vice chairpersons, differed with members over the planned swearing in. He asked Kalonzo to use other means to resolve the stalemate.

Mr Ogeto, who ran for Kitutu Masaba seat, said the much-awaited event would cause chaos across the country.

“I want to ask you to spearhead dialogue. We are interested in dialogue more than any other issue. Talk among yourselves as principals and agree on dialogue because the swearing-in will cause chaos and people will be hurt,” he told the meeting.

A majority of the leaders yesterday piled pressure on Kalonzo to take oath alongside his Opposition co-principal Raila Odinga for the sake of his 2022 political ambition.

The party's officials, governor, MPs and MCAs told him that supporting the oath plan would enable him to inherit Raila’s support base.

In a closed-door meeting at Panari Hotel in Nairobi that lasted more than four hours, the leaders said the former vice president would be the major beneficiary of the current push by the Opposition. Kalonzo did not speak at the press briefing.

They resolved to attend Friday’s launch of People’s Assembly in Machakos to express their commitment to the coalition against the backdrop of reports that the party was not keen on the oath-taking.

An MCA asked Kalonzo: “What is the worst thing that can happen if we swear you in? It would be a political crisis that will force Uhuru to dialogue with you.”

Speakers at the meeting said abandoning the plan would leave Kalonzo with support from Ukambani only since he would lose the trust of Nyanza, Western and Coast.

In his opening remarks, Kalonzo told the leaders they must begin strategising for “Wiper to be in government in 2022”.

"Kenyans must sit together and talk... we must dialogue," he maintained.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said the party must work towards bringing back leaders who have left for a stronger 2022 team.

Former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti said the Opposition would use other options to ensure “justice for Kenyan voters” if Uhuru was not ready for dialogue.

“As Kamba people we have contributed greatly to this country. It’s a Kamba who helped (President Daniel) Moi. We also helped Kibaki. Now we are asking Uhuru for dialogue but he is not interested. We will move on with our plans,” she said.