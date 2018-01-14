Gunmen shoot dead elderly man, injure Kiambu deputy governor’s bodyguard

| Published Sun, January 14th 2018 at 13:01, Updated January 14th 2018 at 13:19 GMT +3

An elderly man was Saturday night shot dead during a robbery incident in Kiambaa village, Kiambu County.

His son who is also a bodyguard to Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro was shot and seriously injured. The bodyguard’s wife was also shot and injured as she pleaded with the gunmen not kill her husband.

ALSO READ: Four suspects shot dead in botched robbery in Kawangware, Nairobi

Police and witnesses said Mr Stephen Mburu, 60 was shot dead at their home as he responded to a confrontation between his son John Mungai and gunmen who had struck.

Mungai who had arrived home while driving was confronted by two gunmen at their compound who demanded cash, pistol and other valuables from him.

He is attached to the General Service Unit and seconded to Nyoro as a bodyguard. When the gang struck, he grabbed one of them and tried to use him as a human shield but his accomplice managed to shoot him in the chest and abdomen.

The shooting attracted his father Mburu who rushed to the scene in efforts to contain it. Witnesses said he was shot in the chest and died on the spot.

Mungai’s wife identified as Loise Wangare was shot in the hands as she also pleaded with the gunmen to spare her husband.

And after the pistol had gone silent, the gang demanded to have Mungai’s gun. He was then bleeding on the floor and he told them he did not have the weapon.

They searched him but did not find the pistol. They grabbed his Sh6,000 and a mobile phone from him before they escaped on foot, police said.

Kabete OCPD Joseph Ongaya said the officer had earlier on arrived home and went to the local shopping centre.

ALSO READ: Waititu plan on water opposed

“We suspect it was then that the gang waited for him at the entrance as he drove in and struck. Efforts to trace them are ongoing,” he said.

The wife told police Mungai had earlier on left his pistol in a safe in their house before he drove out.

The officer was moved to the Aga Khan Hospital where he is admitted in a critical condition. He is said to have been shot four times.

The body of Mburu was moved to the mortuary. No arrest has been made so far.