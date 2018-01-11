NASA postpones Naivasha retreat

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 10th 2018 at 22:20 GMT +3

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and the party's National Vice Chairman Martin ole Kamwaro during a meeting at the party headquarters in Nairobi yesterday. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Wiper party leaders are unhappy that their nominee to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) was struck off the list presented in the National Assembly yesterday.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party had nominated Borabu MP Ben Momanyi to the powerful commission that looks into the welfare of leaders and staff in both houses.

But it emerged that Mr Momanyi’s name was missing from the list presented by Leader of Majority Aden Duale (Garissa Town).

Instead, the list of National Super Alliance (NASA) nominees had Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), both from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress party.

It also emerged Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was originally set to take up the PSC position but he relinquished it to Mr Khaniri. Mr Mutula would later become the deputy chief whip in the Senate.

Wiper is demanding ODM withdraws one of its representatives to give Momanyi a chance.

The Jubilee Party National Assembly nominees are Naomi Shaban (Taveta) and Adan Keynan (Aldas) and senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Beth Mugo (nominated).

After a Wiper National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Kalonzo yesterday, party members insisted that ODM should surrender one of the slots set aside for NASA.

“There has been disquiet in NASA over sharing of House leadership positions. We demand a revocation. We have instructed the party leader Kalonzo to get the positions shared as earlier agreed,” said Wiper chairman and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Meanwhile, Prof Kibwana said the party supports efforts towards national dialogue between the Jubilee government and the Opposition.

He said the talks should bring peace, harmony and unity among Kenyans after a protracted election that left the country divided.

The party said its leader was better placed to handle the issue of dialogue, adding he should be given the chance to reach out to President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga to end the political uncertainty.

NASA has postponed a retreat that was scheduled to begin in Naivasha tomorrow before a meeting in Machakos for the Lower Eastern People’s Assembly.

Wiper requested to host the People’s Assembly on January 19 after the retreat was moved.

It is understood that the postponement was occasioned by the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) elections due this weekend.

“The retreat has been pushed to allow women parliamentarians a chance to elect officials. We request the retreat organisers to plan it before the House resumes,” said Kibwana.

