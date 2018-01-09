Four suspects shot dead in botched robbery in Kawangware, Nairobi

| Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 09:57, Updated January 9th 2018 at 10:02 GMT +3

Police shoot dead four suspected thugs and recover a stolen motorcycle in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Four suspected thugs were Tuesday morning shot dead and a motorcycle they had stolen recovered from them in Kawangware area, Nairobi.

The four were cornered at Gatina area by police and killed in a chase at about 3am, witnesses and police said.

ALSO READ: Movie-like bank robbery that took the cake

This was after they had allegedly attacked and robbed a motorcyclist of his motorcycle earlier on in the area while armed with knives. Police say the men had been linked to a series of robberies in the area that also prompted the reaction. The bodies were moved to the mortuary.

Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohamed said police who were patrolling in the area were alerted of the gang’s activities before they were cornered.

“They had been attacking and robbing locals with impunity and we believe they were behind a series of robberies in the area,” said Mohamed.

Cases of armed robberies have been fluctuating in the city with police reacting with brutal force. Tens of suspects were shot dead by police in separate incidents in 2017 alone in war on crime.

And police are investigating an incident in which a man was found dead in his house with stab wounds in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

The man is said to have been found dead in his bed with bloodstains on Monday evening.

His brother told police he had been trying to reach him through his mobile phone in vain which prompted him to go and check on him.

It was then that he established he was dead in the house he stayed alone. The body was moved from the house to the mortuary as investigations go on.

ALSO READ: Residents flee from banditry