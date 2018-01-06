Government clarifies CSs currently in office to remain on duty

The Government has issued a statement a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta retained six Cabinet Secretaries in his second and last term.
State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu on Saturday clarified that all CSs currently in office will remain on duty until President Uhuru completes the task of assembling the team.
“This is to clarify that the Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so, as instructed in a memorandum from the Head of Public Service in December 2017, until otherwise advised.
“In the coming days, His Excellency the President will complete the task of assembling the team to serve in his second term of office, guided by merit, integrity, commitment to service, and in terms of the Constitution,” Mr Esipisu said in a statement.
President Uhuru on Friday released names CSs that will help his regime achieve the Big Four Vision.
Henry Rotich was re-appointed CS Treasury, Charles Keter (Energy), Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Fred Matiang'i (Interior and Coordination and Acting Education CS).
The president also nominated former Turkana Senator John Munyes, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani and former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to the cabinet.
List:
Retained Cabinet Secretaries
National Treasury – Henry Rotich
Tourism – Najib Balala
Interior Coordination of Government/Acting Education CS – Fred Matiang’i
Transport and Infrastructure Development – James Macharia
Energy – Charles Keter
Information Communication and Technology – Joe Mucheru
13 ministers dropped
Devolution – Mwangi Kiunjuri
Health – Cleopa Mailu
Environment and Natural Resources – Judy Wakhungu
Sports, Culture and Arts – Hassan Wario
Water and Irrigation – Eugene Wamalwa
Mining – Dan Kazungu
Foreign Affairs – Amina Mohamed
Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries – Willy Bett
Labour and East Africa Affairs – Phyllis Kandie
Public Service and Youth Affairs – Sicily Kariuki
Industry, Trade and Cooperation – Adan Mohamed
Defense – Raychelle Omamo
Land, Housing and Urban Development – Jacob Kaimenyi
Appointments
Head of Public Service – Joseph Kinyua
State House Comptroller – Kinuthia Mbugua
Deputy Head of Public Service – Wanyama Musiambo
Chief of Staff and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit – Nzioka Waita
Nominations
Cabinet Secretaries nominees – John Munyes, Ukur Yattani, Keriako Tobiko
Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Lawrence Lenayapa
National Police Service Appointments in acting capacity
Edward Njoroge Mbugwa – Ag Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service
Noor Yarao Gabao – Ag Inspector General, Administration Police Service
George Kinoti Maingi – Ag Directorate of Criminal Investigations