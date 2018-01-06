Government clarifies CSs currently in office to remain on duty

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 12:31, Updated January 6th 2018 at 13:43 GMT +3

The Government has issued a statement a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta retained six Cabinet Secretaries in his second and last term.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu on Saturday clarified that all CSs currently in office will remain on duty until President Uhuru completes the task of assembling the team.

“This is to clarify that the Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so, as instructed in a memorandum from the Head of Public Service in December 2017, until otherwise advised.

“In the coming days, His Excellency the President will complete the task of assembling the team to serve in his second term of office, guided by merit, integrity, commitment to service, and in terms of the Constitution,” Mr Esipisu said in a statement.

President Uhuru on Friday released names CSs that will help his regime achieve the Big Four Vision.

Henry Rotich was re-appointed CS Treasury, Charles Keter (Energy), Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport) and Fred Matiang'i (Interior and Coordination and Acting Education CS).

The president also nominated former Turkana Senator John Munyes, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani and former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to the cabinet.

List:

Retained Cabinet Secretaries

National Treasury – Henry Rotich

Tourism – Najib Balala

Interior Coordination of Government/Acting Education CS – Fred Matiang’i

Transport and Infrastructure Development – James Macharia

Energy – Charles Keter

Information Communication and Technology – Joe Mucheru

13 ministers dropped

Devolution – Mwangi Kiunjuri

Health – Cleopa Mailu

Environment and Natural Resources – Judy Wakhungu

Sports, Culture and Arts – Hassan Wario

Water and Irrigation – Eugene Wamalwa

Mining – Dan Kazungu

Foreign Affairs – Amina Mohamed

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries – Willy Bett

Labour and East Africa Affairs – Phyllis Kandie

Public Service and Youth Affairs – Sicily Kariuki

Industry, Trade and Cooperation – Adan Mohamed

Defense – Raychelle Omamo

Land, Housing and Urban Development – Jacob Kaimenyi

Appointments

Head of Public Service – Joseph Kinyua

State House Comptroller – Kinuthia Mbugua

Deputy Head of Public Service – Wanyama Musiambo

Chief of Staff and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit – Nzioka Waita

Nominations

Cabinet Secretaries nominees – John Munyes, Ukur Yattani, Keriako Tobiko

Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Lawrence Lenayapa

National Police Service Appointments in acting capacity

Edward Njoroge Mbugwa – Ag Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service

Noor Yarao Gabao – Ag Inspector General, Administration Police Service

George Kinoti Maingi – Ag Directorate of Criminal Investigations