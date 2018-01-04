NASA to unveil Raila, Kalonzo ‘Assumption of Office Committee’

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 13:39, Updated January 4th 2018 at 16:26 GMT +3

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has issued a statement on the swearing-in plan of its leader Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, NASA said the committee to swear in Raila and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is already working and will be unveiled soon.

ALSO READ: NASA MPs snub 'will not affect Uhuru list'

“We are of course alive to the fact that the public is very eager to hear about the swearing in of the People’s President and Deputy President. This is on course. It will be the biggest public event that Kenya has seen since independence. An Assumption of Office Committee, which is already in place and working will be unveiled in the coming days, and that Committee will be keeping you informed,” read part of a statement by the Organising Committee of the People’s Assembly.

NASA said it will resume campaign for electoral reforms in Kakamega County this Sunday to ensure electoral justice and self-determination in the country.

The statement read by Oduor Ong'wen of NASA's People's Assembly National Steering Committee further said: “The details of the program and nature of events to be held in Kakamega will be disclosed by the NASA leadership in Western Kenya.”

According to the coalition, the event will be a continuation of what started at the Coast on Sunday 17 December 2017, when the region set in motion the People’s Assembly process.

Other regions will convene similar forums in the course of the month, added the NASA politicians.

The end result will be the inaugural National People’s Convention at a date to be announced later.

Part of the statement read: "You will recall that in the Christmas and New Year message NASA declared 2018 the year we choose between resigning ourselves to dictatorship, to accept and move on, or to stand up for what we believe in. NASA called upon Kenyans to choose between accepting that the vote will no longer matter and demanding that each vote counts and each vote must be counted."

ALSO READ: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001264781/nasa-to-make-country-ungovernable-as-they-unveil-parallel-government

ALSO READ: Why Kibera demonstrators have formed burial ‘chamaas’

ALSO READ: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001264748/raila-told-to-forget-about-his-swearing-in-ceremony

Addressing Kenyans on New Year’s Eve, Raila divulged that Nasa would launch fresh peaceful protests against the Jubilee Government.

“Within the first week of the New Year, we will unveil a programme for civil disobedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation with and resistance to an illegitimate regime in addition to People’s Assemblies,” said Raila.

The Opposition chief said that Nasa’s priority would be to fight for electoral justice to ensure that the voter’s voice is heard.

ALSO READ: Survey: 64 per cent of Kenyans feel 2018 will be better than 2017

“After three stolen elections in a row and the standoff that has ensued, ending the culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes must be the nation’s priority. We must nip the new trend where people continue to vote, opposition is allowed to exist and win a few seats in parliament, but the vote does not really count,” said Raila.

ALSO READ: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001264701/raila-we-will-unveil-programme-for-civil-disobedience-against-illegitimate-jubilee-regime

He indicated electoral justice would go hand in hand with strengthening of the Judiciary and reforming the security sector.

The former Prime Minister also hit out at the Government saying that police brutality would not be accepted and must end.

“So far, the mindset is to steal the election, suppress and subdue protesters into submission by killing them then they will accept, forget and move on. This has been the case in all the three stolen elections,” Raila pointed out.

He also warned that the only way President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government can avoid Opposition’s fury is by agreeing to dialogue on electoral reforms.

“NASA has two ways to realize these goals. We can sit down on the negotiating table with our Jubilee opponents and discuss how to fix our electoral system, reform the executive, protect the judiciary, reform the security sector and strengthen devolution. We are ready for such dialogue as long as these issues are on the table. Alternatively, we take the issues to the people and let them decide without the involvement of the State,” Raila declared.

ALSO READ: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001264484/nasa-leader-raila-odinga-walking-on-egg-shells-as-kenya-crosses-into-new-year

ALSO READ: Pride and prejudice will be downfall of Kenya