Enraged parents storm school, demand principal moved

Members of Kaluni and parents demonstrate demanding that the head teacher of Kaluni Primary in Ikolomani Patrick Asalachi to be transferred from the school over poor management

Angry parents stormed St Anne's Kaluni Secondary School in Ikolomani demanding the immediate transfer of head teacher Patrick Asalache.

They cited under-performance among reasons they wanted him moved.

Mr Asalache has been heading the school in an acting capacity but he also doubles up as Kaluni Primary School head teacher.

The secondary school has 67 students in Form One, Two and Three.

The parents, led by the school's Board of Management Chairman Charles Sambaya, claimed that some of the money collected could not be accounted for.

They said teachers employed by the board had since quit because they had not received their pay amounting to Sh350,000, Parents said.

Asalache dismissed the allegations levelled against him and vowed to stay put despite mounting pressure on him to exit.

The head teacher said he was not responsible for collecting tuition fees and accused the board chairman of colluding with parents to fight him.

“How could I have collected tuition fees and squandered the money when I'm the manager of the school?" he asked.

