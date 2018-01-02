Governors: What will they do with our billions this year?

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 13:38, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 15:29 GMT +3

Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga)

"My commitment to the people of Kirinyaga is emboldened by the blessings of another year. Let's join hands to realise our dream of Kirinyaga Rising. We have big dreams to transform and dignify the lives of Kirinyaga people, and we are just getting started. Some of the areas that we are targeting for improvement include health, infrastructure, agriculture, youth and sports, water and environment, trade and investment, and tourism. Agriculture is a key agenda in my government is the completion of Thiba dam, which upon completion, will resolve the long standing water issue in Mwea Irrigation Scheme and increase the number of households with access to clean water. In the next five months, we will grade and murram 200 kilometres of roads in Kirinyaga without a single tender.

Mike Sonko (Nairobi)

"I am in the process of devolving garbage collection to ward level. This will rid Nairobi of cartels that have been ripping the county of millions of shillings as I plan to advertise and award the Dandora recycling plant to a contractor. In partnership with the World Bank, this month we are starting to build the Mwariro Market, which will be a town hawkers market. Other priorities include clean water and sanitation, proper infrastructure (traffic jam menace), revenue collection and unemployment among the youth. We will acquire two rapid road patching machines to get rid of potholes as the county works closely with the government to re-carpet and rebuilt most city roads.

Prof Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu)

"Our motto "TICH TIRE" (work is being done) must stay alive in every ear, reminding us that there is work to be done for the betterment of Kisumu in accordance with our Manifesto. Our collective commitment for a better county is future. I pledge to deliver on my pledges despite the challenges faced. Our nation is on trial for Electoral Injustice and we in NASA and the leadership have resolved that 2018 is the year for achieving Electoral Justice, Real Devolution, and a Democratic National and Developmental state completely freed from authoritarian rule. We must not let baby Samantha Pendo and Chris Msando down. We must push for the national democratic revolution that NASA is fighting for, as Kisumu County takes the lead from the front line of the struggle.

Ndiritu Muriithi (Nyandarua)

My main goals is to provide universal health care, power, water, housing, roads, food secure and production. Education and industries will also be factored. I have established two committees to deliberate on the establishment of Nyandarua University and ensure the standards and quality of education is above board. Secondly, the committee is to come up with an industry through the support of the national government to be ready by March 2019 for potatoes, pyrethrum and sugar cane.

Joyce Laboso (Bomet)

This year my administration will focus on poverty eradication which is estimated at 46 percent, yet 80 percent of the county is arable and suitable for crop and livestock production. The literacy level in Bomet stands at approximately 61.5 percent while youth unemployment at over 50 percent among those aged between 15and 29 years. There are areas that are key to improving the counties economy like proper roads, clean water and access to markets to sell fresh produce. These are some of the challenges I am committed to change into success stories. I will ensure that all county government programs produce tangible results and all expenditure is properly accounted within this first year in office.

Wilber Otichilo (Vihiga)

"2018 is the year for healing after a tumultuous 2017 that was full of political differences. With the first 10 days of the year, all the 25 wards of Vihiga County will be setting up their ward bursary committees that will thoroughly vet and disburse funds to deserving needs students. My administration will prioritize health, education, infrastructure, investment and disaster management. My county will distinguish itself from the rest and stand out to be counted through the peoples' collective effort. Vihiga is ready, there is a lot to be done and be held accountable by the people."

John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot)

"Devolution! The sure solution to deal with village and mwananchi's problems. This year should mark the turning point for devolved units. The National Government and the Senate, need to increase development funds and release it on time. In West Pokot I will focus on implementing my campaign pledges which including water, infrastructure, security, education and agriculture. The region has potential to become one of the model counties by empowering locals and creating opportunities."

James Ongwae (Kisii)

"This is a year to deliver on my promises to the people of Kisii County. I have prioritised water, healthcare, roads and urban management, especially on waste. This month my administration has earmarked a major road rehabilitation program, which is among three key projects for this year. The project will improve the road networks in the region and is expected to extend until March depending on the weather condition. I am working closely with the County Assembly to have a people driven project plan. I will also continue with the development projects initiated in my first term in office. The residents should expect major changes in the county management that will be make Kisii a reference point in devolution success stories."

Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu)

"Our leaders should now stop engaging in politics and focus the energies in building the country's economy as what we witnessed in 2017. In my county, my main agenda is to implement the pledges I made and also complete the pending projects started in my first term in office. My administration is committed to empower the youth and women in the county, water infrastructure and agriculture."

Cornel Rasanga (Siaya)

I commit to provide leadership to the people of Siaya County in ensuring that we individually and collectively achieve our aspirations and resolutions for this year. My administration plans to increase the acreage of land ploughed and farmed to improve food security in the agriculture department. We will also consistently and sustainably provide water to increased number of households within the county, open up more kilometres of our roads while tarmacking others, double the number of our citizens enrolling for universal health services and accessing immediate health care. Will seek to increase enrollment of our children to early childhood education while recruiting more early childhood educators and village polytechnic tutors while providing school fees bursary and County scholarships to students who excelled in last year's KCPE and KCSE examinations.

Charity Ngilu (Kitui)

Kitui Foward Sasa! This year I am committed towards actualisation of my five-pillar manifesto of Food and Water, Healthcare, Education and Youth Development, Women Empowerment and Wealth Creation. This will include exploration of the market opportunities available locally and abroad. My government will partner with them to enhance their production capacity, value addition and seek better markets for competitive prices.

Okoth Obado (Migori)

"This year my government will ensure 800 children from needy background don't drop out of school but qualify for the Governor's Scholarship initiative. This will cost Sh80 million. I will complete all pending and stalled projects from last term, including the Early Childhood Development Education centres in all public primary schools. Water distribution will also be our priority. We shall dig dams in every ward in the 40 wards across the county. We shall ensure people get clean water and improve the health sector as I strive to make Migori Level Four Hospital reach the standard of Level Five Hospital.

Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka/Nithi)

"This year is not time for endless politics but action as it presents a golden chance for each and every Kenyan to put more effort towards the realisation of economic growth. I call upon all leaders in the county to come together as we embark on a transformation agenda that will change the peoples' fortunes. I will deliver on the promises made; construction of the county headquarters for instance as I seek to centralise services. I will revolutionalise the health sector to a world-class status to provide adequate access and quality services. This financial year, I am set to construct 10 kilometres of tarmac road and automate the county revenue collection system to seal loopholes used to pilferage money. I call upon all resident of Tharaka/Nithi County to walk with us on this journey of transformation."

Wafula Wangamati (Bungoma)

"Education is on top of my list in 2018. By mid this month we want to ensure bursaries have been disbursed to all needy students across the county. With a kitty of Sh400 million, we are targeting at least 1,000 students per each of the 45 wards in Bungoma who will each get Sh10, 000 minimum. All needy students who will make it to National Schools will be fully sponsored. My Government will start paying the over 2,000 ECD teachers employed by my predecessor but are yet to be paid since. I will be reallocating another Sh400 million from the estimated Sh1.2 billion savings to ensure they are paid by end of each month starting January. I have directed that 60 per cent of all tenders will go to Youth and Women and 80 per cent of the tenders to residents of Bungoma residents. Out of the Sh4 billion development budget, Sh3.2 billion will be business for the residents."