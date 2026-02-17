DCI probes alleged secret filming of intimate videos by a Russian national in Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has commenced investigations into alleged non-consensual recording and circulation of intimate videos of Kenyan Women by a Russian National.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, violations of privacy and personal dignity reported amount to technology-facilitated gender based violence.

‘’As the premier investigative agency in the country, the DCI has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the matter,’’ read part of the statement.

According to DCI, the investigation into the matter includes the immediate activation of a specialised Cybercrime and gender-based violence investigations unit to collect evidence, coordinate with international law enforcement agencies, and pursue entities involved that might have helped in the recording and circulation of the videos.

DCI further urged the affected individuals, victims, to come out and record a statement at the DCI headquarters, while also warning individuals against circulating the videos

‘’Members of the public are reminded that sharing, reposting or further circulating such non-consensual intimate content perpetuates secondary victimisation and may attract criminal liability under Kenyan law,’’the statement read.

According to videos circulating online, a man of Russian descent with multiple Kenyan women is said to have used a pair of sunglasses, fitted with a camera, filming their encounters, and then circulated them on social media, though officials have not confirmed this detail.

Reports also allege that the suspect had travelled to Ghana to secretly film his interactions with women.