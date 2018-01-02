Turkana South MP James Lomenen asks Raila, Kalonzo to shelve controversial swearing-in plans

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 13:01, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3

Turkana South Member or Parliament (MP) James Lomenen has criticiced a move by one of NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka’s push for the swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

Lomenen said that it was a surprise that even after Jubilee legislators threw their weight in support of Kalonzo’s son Kennedy Musyoka’s nomination to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA), the former Vice President (VP) continues to back an unconstitutional swearing-in of Raila.

"Jubilee MPs supported both Kennedy Kalonzo and Oburu Odinga to secure their positions at EALA, and I am shocked when Kalonzo returned to the country and instead of holding a press conference to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta, he went ahead announcing swearing-in plans," he said.

Lomenen reminded Kalonzo that he should be thanking the Jubilee MPs who rallied behind his son Kennedy in the nomination to the regional legislative assembly.

He urged the former VP to shelve their controversial inauguration plans claiming that the two NASA principals are ‘seeking power by force’ and yet Kenyans have already moved on after the elections.

The legislator who was speaking at Sarmach in West Pokot County during a joint peace meeting took a swipe at Raila whom he accused of allegedly playing with Kenyans by taking advantage of his influence to lie to his supporters that he can be sworn-in as president.

"Kenya is not on lease. It is Kalonzo and Raila who are on lease seeking for power by force. Kenyans are ready to move now that politics is over," he said.

Planned parallel swearing-in ceremony for Raila was put off because his deputy, Kalonzo, was out of the country attending to his ailing wife in Germany.

Lomenen reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta was duly elected by Kenyans on the October 26 last year in a repeat presidential election, and that he is the President recognized by the Constitution.

The push for self-determination has gained momentum across the country with plans being hatched to install Raila as the president of the People's Assemblies.

Recently, Raila revealed that NASA will unveil a program for peaceful demonstrations, total resistance and disobedience and non-cooperation to ‘an illegitimate regime’ within the first month of the New Year.