Moses Kuria: God should give Raila long life to see William Ruto inspecting a military guard of honour as president

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has yet again taken a swipe at the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Eldoret on Monday as he joined residents in ushering in the New Year, Mr Kuria said that Mr Raila should get ready to accept Deputy President William Ruto as head of state in the 2022 presidential race.

“We have had the very difficult year 2017 politically but we thank God that it’s over and we will not have the same problems in Kenya again this year. God should give him (Raila) long life so that he will be able to see William Ruto inspecting a military guard of honour as head of state,” said Kuria.

The controversial legislator thanked residents for allowing President Uhuru Kenyatta to serve a second and last term. He also asked them to vote for DP Ruto in the 2022 showdown.

“On behalf of the people of Mt Kenya, I want to thank you for the support you gave President Uhuru in two elections last year. We guarantee the DP Ruto our support in 2022. Our support for him is like a cheque that we have already written and signed ready for banking,” he said.

Addressing Kenyans on New Year’s Eve, Raila divulged that Nasa would this week launch fresh peaceful protests against the Jubilee Government.

“Within the first week of the New Year, we will unveil a programme for civil disobedience, peaceful protests, non-cooperation with and resistance to an illegitimate regime in addition to People’s Assemblies,” said Raila.

The Opposition chief said that Nasa’s priority would be to fight for electoral justice to ensure that the voter’s voice is heard.

“After three stolen elections in a row and the standoff that has ensued, ending the culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes must be the nation’s priority. We must nip the new trend where people continue to vote, opposition is allowed to exist and win a few seats in parliament, but the vote does not really count,” said Raila.

He indicated electoral justice would go hand in hand with strengthening of the Judiciary and reforming the security sector.

The former Prime Minister also hit out at the Government saying that police brutality would not be accepted and must end.

“So far, the mindset is to steal the election, suppress and subdue protesters into submission by killing them then they will accept, forget and move on. This has been the case in all the three stolen elections,” Raila pointed out.

He also warned that the only way President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government can avoid Opposition’s fury is by agreeing to dialogue on electoral reforms.

“NASA has two ways to realize these goals. We can sit down on the negotiating table with our Jubilee opponents and discuss how to fix our electoral system, reform the executive, protect the judiciary, reform the security sector and strengthen devolution. We are ready for such dialogue as long as these issues are on the table. Alternatively, we take the issues to the people and let them decide without the involvement of the State,” Raila declared.

President Uhuru while delivering his New Year message at State House, Nairobi, hinted at naming a new Cabinet in the next few weeks when he names a team to deliver his Big Four Vision.

“In the next few weeks, I will unveil the men and women to whom I will entrust delivery of the Big Four, and other programmes that will transform this country. I will expect these men and women to serve Kenyans without partiality and with the very highest standard of integrity and efficiency,” Uhuru said on New Year’s Eve.

The Head of State also asked leaders to unite and deliver on promises to help solve problems that Kenyans face.

