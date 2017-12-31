Miguna Miguna: 2018 must be the year to remove President Uhuru, Ruto from power

| Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 00:02 GMT +3

Popular lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto that they will be kicked out of power in the New Year.

Dr Miguna, said on Saturday that President Uhuru and his deputy ‘stole’ their way to power in the disputed elections.

ALSO READ: Let’s learn from failures of 2017, do better in 2018

The National Resistance Movement (Nrm) general also called on Kenyans who did not vote in the October 26 repeat presidential election to “execute a revolutionary program” to oust the Jubilee leaders from their seats.

“2018 must be the year when 75% of Kenyans who did not vote for the despotic duo @UKenyatta and @WilliamsRuto EXECUTE A REVOLUTIONARY PROGRAM and REMOVE the electoral thieves from illegitimate power and deliver liberation for Kenyans once and for all. Happy New Year, #uhurumustgo.” Miguna said in a Facebook post.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday declared he would be sworn in with National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga if President Uhuru would not hold dialogue with the Opposition.

Kalonzo argued Raila’s swearing-in as the ‘people’s president’ and him as his deputy was pegged on legality and legitimacy of the August election in which he claimed they defeated Uhuru and Ruto.

Kalonzo vowed that the Opposition would not be cowed by the Government and would conduct the swearing-in next year.

He also said it was wrong for the President to equate their quest for dialogue to the 2022 presidential showdown.

“Doesn't the President have a heart? My heart is bleeding. I and brother Raila will go ahead with the swearing-in ceremony as the people’s president and deputy if he doesn’t heed our calls for dialogue to rid this country of electoral injustice. We will not stop,” he vowed.

ALSO READ: We are ending 2017 on note of anxiety, expectancy

Attorney General (AG) Githu Muigai on December 18 faulted NASA for its swearing-in plans.

AG Muigai tore at some Opposition lawyers for misleading Kenyans on what he said were treasonable offences.

According to Prof Muigai, the NASA-affiliated legal minds were trying to justify plans to swear-in Raila as the ‘People’s President’.

“Section 40 declares what is high treason which is the overthrowing of the legitimate Government of the day. That is high treason. Article 42 explains in detail what high treason is," said the AG.

Muigai also took a swipe at a Senator in the Opposition outfit for misleading Kenyans and NASA chiefs on the Raila inauguration.

“Some politicians can never seem to keep their mouth shut on issues they have no idea about. Some Senator says there is nothing in Kenya like treason law, but colonial law.

[Siaya Senator James Orengo is on record as making such comments].

ALSO READ: How President Uhuru can secure Big Four agenda

“This is a man sitting in the Senate…a lawyer who says I have practised law for 40 years and there is no law to protect the Constitution from illegitimate overthrow. I think he belongs to a different forum!” Muigai said.

Muigai was speaking during the launch of an action plan for 2017 to 2022 to ensure speedy and legal aid to all.

The aim was to ensure all Kenyans including inmates access justice and their human rights are protected.