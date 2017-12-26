Traffic mess in Kisumu on Christmas day

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 25th 2017 at 21:45 GMT +3

Residents traveling upcountry board a bus at Kisumu bus park ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kisumu. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Bus stops to Kondele, Manyatta and Nyamasaria in Kisumu witnessed the highest level of traffic jams never seen before on Christmas day.

Traffic officers on patrols had a hectic time to control vehicles that drove in and out of town.

The situation was even complicated by motorbike riders and the tricycle popularly known as Tuk Tuks that made the drive to the lakeside city even tougher.

The jam slowed movement for hours as people rushed to catch up with matatus to leave town.

In some instances, they were joined by the outlawed matatu touts who came in armed with huge clubs, threatening and even hitting vehicles to move fast.

Some of the city Council Askaris retreated early for Christmas and were reportedly absent from the scene leaving motorist at the mercy of police and touts.

This also added to the traffic mess. Several motorbike riders were arrested for disrupting traffic flow.

Traffic boss Andrew Naibei said over 20 people including motorists were nabbed with traffic related offenses. ''We will arraign them in court with preferred charges,'' he said

And in most of the popular joints and restaurants, there was a sea of humanity, even when it was earlier imagined that the occasion would be low keyed.

John Omollo, a reveler who spoke to The Standard, said he was saving for the day and chose to relief himself with a bottle of cold Tusker.

''I don't want any interview now. Just taking beer, eating and drinking,'' he said as he sipped a cup and yelled- Resist interview.

But Omollo is not alone. He was among thousands of residents who turned up to crown the day with drinks of all sorts after spending the morning part of the day in Church praying.

Kennedy Onyango, a parent whose child excelled in the recently released KCSE, said he would rather save more money and spend on what is necessary and cut back on drinks.

''After treating my family to specialized diet why waste more cash in reckless drinks and parties with friends. Now choices has consequences,'' claimed Onyango.

And for children, celebrations was as usual. They jammed a number of entertainment joints where they were treated to the traditional photo taking sessions.

Walter Otieno a boat owner said he made up to Sh30,000 up from the Sh16,000 he made last festive season.

Fish traders also recorded better income as pilgrims mainly from Nairobi and other counties flocked Dunga , Lwangni and Tilapia beach for the fish delicacy.

Maurine Onyango and Victor Ouma said at least they sold several plates of fish, but declined to divulge the sale statistics or profit volumes.

''No we have made sales, all else is secret, Thanks,'' they told The Standard team.