Uhuru, Raila and Ruto’s plans for Christmas day

| Published Sun, December 24th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 23:55 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto shares a light moment with children from various children's homes from Uasin Gishu County who visited him in Eldoret. He presented them with a donation to celebrate the Christmas festivities.

In summary Most Kenyans to spend festive season partying, travelling and attending church

President Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga to spend festive season at home following a highly-charged political year

President Uhuru Kenyatta will attend church service in Nairobi while his deputy William Ruto will spend the day at his home in Sugoi and Raila Odinga will be in Bondo as Kenyans celebrate Christmas tomorrow.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the President will be up and about within the country during the festive season. Although he did not divulge finer details of the President’s itinerary, Esipisu was categorical that Uhuru will spend the festive season in Kenya.

Last minute rush

“The President will be up and about within the country. He will definitely attend church as he normally does every Christmas,” Esipisu said.

Ruto went back to his Uasin Gishu home on Thursday after he presided over the annual Kimalel Goat auction.

“The DP went to Eldoret on Thursday and he will largely spend his time there during this festive season,” said his spokesman David Mugonyi.

Raila retreated to his ancestral home on Friday. Saturday, he attended the burial of members of one family who perished in a road accident. The NASA leader also attended the burial of Webuye East MP Alfred Sambu’s spouse.

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka is expected to spend Christmas in Germany where he has been for the last couple of months tending to his ailing wife.

But as the leaders retreat to their homes to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ tomorrow, Kenyans will be celebrating Christmas like they have always done; partying, travelling and going to Church.

Saturday, the streets of Nairobi were full as city residents embarked on last minute shopping while others scrambled to get means of transport. The influx of people in the city centre caused long traffic snarl-ups on Mombasa and Thika roads. The Nairobi-Nakuru highway was not spared of traffic either, with travelers complaining of having to spend many hours on the road.

In Nakuru, Peter Mwangi, a taxi driver said he will work from Christmas Eve all the way through December 26. According to him, the three days are important for his business.

“I will earn more. I cannot spend time with my family member because I have to make money for school fees,” he said.

Monicah Mwangi, who runs an electronics shop, plans to spend time with her husband and their two children. She will go on a game drive at Lake Nakuru National park.

“I will spend time with my family members. That will help us to bond and have fun together. My eight-year-old daughter is acting in a play at church. We will attend church and watch her perform,” she said.

Tough times

In Kisumu, Gabriel Biendo, who is disabled says his family would have slept on an empty stomach had it not been for the generous gifts from the Kisumu County Government.

“We want to thank Deputy Governor Matthew Owili for his generous and humble donations. He reached out to this vulnerable group at the nick of time and we say Glory be to God,’’ he said.

Benjamin Letting, a farmer in Uasin Gishu, said farmers have little to celebrate due to a tough year. “This year’s Christmas is tough because there has been limited money circulating due to the politics that took over two thirds of the year,” Letting said.

He said the situation is unbearable for farmers because the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has not paid for the maize delivered, only pledging to pay on December 27.

“The yields are not that great due to army worms’ infestation and harsh weather conditions. There is no point celebrating as we have to think about school fees, stationery and other needs. Why celebrate now and fail to get children to school in January,” he said.

In his Christmas message, US President Donald Trump has asked Christians to remember that “the real spirit of Christmas is not what we have, it’s about who we are – each one of us is a child of God.”

Pope Francis used his annual Christmas greetings to the Roman Catholic to rebuke fellow Vatican colleagues who have been corrupted by ambition and vanity.

“Reforming Rome is like cleaning the Egyptian sphinxes with a toothbrush,” the pope told cardinals, bishops and priests who work for him. “You need patience, dedication and delicacy.”

—Report by Rawlings Otieno, Kepher Otieno, Sarah Otieno and Michael Olinga.

