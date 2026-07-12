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Argentina great Rattin dies at 89

By AFP | Jul. 12, 2026
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CONMEBOL president Nicolas Leoz (L) speaks with former Argentine footballer Antonio Ubaldo Rattin during a meeting at Leoz's country residence, El Arriero, in Ypacarai, 40 km from Asuncion, on January 28, 2009. [AFP]

Former Argentina captain Antonio Rattín, who was sent off in the 1966 World Cup quarter-final against England, died on Saturday at the age of 89, his club Boca Juniors confirmed.

His death was announced on the day Argentina and England won their World Cup quarter-finals to set up a semi-final between the two old rivals next Wednesday.

"With deep sorrow, we regret the passing of Antonio Ubaldo Rattin, an idol and emblem of our institutionm," Boca announced on social media.

"We stand with his family and loved ones in this difficult moment. Farewell 'Rata'."

Born on May 16, 1937, Rattin was a central midfielder with a strong personality who spent his entire career with the Buenos Aires club.

He also played 34 times for Argentina, including both the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

It is for his dismissal in 1966 at Wembley he is widely remembered outside Argentina.

When he was booked in the 35th minute after a nasty challenge on England's Roger Hunt, he complained to the German referee Rudolf Kreitlein that he did not speak German and could not understand him.

Kreitlin, who could not speak Spanish, lost patience with Rattin and sent him off for "violence of the tongue".

After several minutes' delay, he eventually made his way off the field, only to crumple an England corner flag and sit on a red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth II.

"When I got to the corner, I twisted the English flag and insulted them," he said years later.

"Then I went over to the carpet the Queen used to enter the stadium and sat there for about five minutes. It was a very nice red carpet."

The problem of communication between Rattin and Kreitlin prompted the introduction for the 1970 World Cup of red and yellow cards,

Rattin played 382 matches for Boca, scoring 28 goals and winning four titles: the first division championships of 1962, 1964 and 1965, and the 1969 Copa Argentina.

He was also part of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 1963 Copa Libertadores, Boca's first final in the continental tournament, which they lost to Pele's Santos.

After ending his playing career, Rattin also coached Boca in the 1980 season.

He was always considered a historic figure of the Xeneize club, and in 2015 a statue of him was unveiled at La Bombonera stadium.

Once he stepped away from football, Rattin went into politics, serving as a national deputy between 2001 and 2005.

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Related Topics

Antonio Rattín Dies 1966 World Cup Quarter-final Former Argentina Captain Rattín, Antonio Ubaldo Rattin
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