Thousands pay respects to Italian designer Giorgio Armani

People queue to pay their respects to late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan, on September 6, 2025. [AFP]

Thousands of mourners began paying homage on Saturday to Italian fashion giant Giorgio Armani, following his death aged 91.

The designer died Thursday after months of fragile health and will be laid to rest at a private funeral on Monday in Milan.

But members of the public are able to pay their respects this weekend, with his coffin laid out for public viewing at the Teatro Armani at Via Bergognone 59 in the northern Italian city.

Hundreds of people were already queuing when the doors opened at at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), led by a large group of Armani group staff, all in black mourning wear and black sunglasses.

The wooden coffin was laid in a darkened room, white flowers laid on top, and surrounded by white paper lanterns.

"It's so emotional," said Silvia Albonetti, an Emporio Armani saleswoman. "He was an incredible man... sometimes rude, but human.".

"Every fashion show (Armani did) was pure magic. No one has managed to make women stand out like he did He will be missed," fashion student Pietro Angeleri, 20, told AFP.

King of a luxury lifestyle empire worth billions of euros, Armani dressed Hollywood actors, pop stars and royals in understated but exquisitely tailored creations.

His death came just weeks before celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of his fashion house at Milan Fashion Week.

'Protecting what he built'

Born in Piacenza in northern Italy, the young Armani first enrolled in medical school but moved into fashion after a stint as a window dresser at a Milan department store.

By 1973, Armani had opened his own Milan design studio and created his debut eponymous collection in 1975.

The city, which adopted him as its own, has declared the day of his funeral a day of mourning.

The Italian icon was credited with inventing red-carpet fashion after he opened an office in Los Angeles in 1983 with the aim of dressing celebrities, and said cinema provided him with a constant source of inspiration.

He later expanded into haute couture, interior design, hotels, perfumes and chocolates, all while maintaining a firm grip on the brand and building a devoted team which became his family.

Armani had no children, and his death leaves a question mark over the future of his empire.

His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani work for the group, while his nephew Andrea Camerana is a board member.

future of his empire.

His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani work for the group, while his nephew Andrea Camerana is a board member.

Pantaleo Dell'Orco, with whom Armani had a very close relationship for many years, heads the men's style office and took bows in Armani's place at the fashion shows this year.

In their statement marking his death, his family and employees committed "to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory".

The public viewing will last all day Saturday and all day Sunday at the Teatro, a former Nestle chocolate factory.

It was transformed on Armani's request in 2001 into the company's minimalist but luxurious headquarters, and it was where Armani showcased his creations.