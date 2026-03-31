Kenya should hurry up to meet requirements for hosting Africa's greatest football tourney

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AGOA Preparedness Workshop in Nairobi. Wangari Nyanjui from Peperuka Apparel. [Courtesy]

Reports on Kenya’s lack of readiness based on Confederation of African Football (CAF) guidelines have emerged. According to official communication, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has not remitted sufficient funds to CAF.

However, the blame should largely be directed at the national government, since it bears the responsibility of coordination, alongside the Treasury. This situation does not paint a good image for the nation, especially considering that Uganda and Tanzania have already complied with AFCON financial requirements.

Kenya’s readiness to host this prestigious continental competition is now in doubt. It suggests that the government does not treat football with the seriousness it deserves. Consequently, Kenya’s global football reputation continues to decline, with the Harambee Stars dropping in FIFA rankings due to inadequate support for local talent. CAF’s required funds must be remitted on time to avoid unnecessary disputes that could cost Kenya its hosting rights.

This would not be unprecedented. In 2019, CAF denied Kenya the chance to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) due to poor pitch quality. Similarly, in the 1990s, Kenya lost its AFCON hosting bid because of substandard stadiums. Today, the issue is no longer infrastructure alone, but financial compliance.

The government must urgently put its house in order. Millions of passionate football fans stand to be disappointed if the country loses this opportunity. It is particularly embarrassing that Kenya lags behind its co-hosts despite its relatively stronger Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which suggests greater financial capability.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is a prestigious tournament that should not be taken lightly. Hosting it would bring significant economic benefits through broadcasting, advertising, and tourism. Traders, hospitality businesses, and service providers would all benefit from increased demand. Hotels, restaurants, and malls would cater to international visitors, boosting economic activity.

This is also a historic opportunity for the East African Community. It marks the region’s first time hosting AFCON. When Africa successfully hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup, it proved the continent’s capability on the global stage. However, East Africa must overcome persistent challenges, including stadiums that still fall short of CAF and FIFA standards.

Hosting AFCON will also showcase Kenya’s rich cultural diversity to the world. Visitors will experience local traditions, cuisine, and music, further enhancing the country’s global image.

Joshua Omache, Kibabii University