Five things to know about Cape Verde ahead of presidential vote

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Voters in Cape Verde, a small Portuguese-speaking archipelago off the coast of west Africa, are heading to the polls Sunday for a presidential vote. [AFP]

Voters in Cape Verde, a small Portuguese-speaking archipelago off the coast of west Africa, are heading to the polls Sunday for a presidential vote.

The string of volcanic islands is renowned for its political stability and good governance. Here are five things to know about the tiny country.

A democratic model

Located some 600 kilometres (370 miles) off the coast of Senegal, Cape Verde is something of an exception in west Africa where coups and authoritarian rule have been on the rise in recent years.

Following independence from Portugal in 1975, Cape Verde was initially governed by a single-party regime. A multiparty system was established in 1990 however and the first democratic elections were held.

Following legislative elections in May 2026, the country underwent its fourth peaceful transfer of power.

Cape Verde is governed under a hybrid presidential-parliamentary model.

Between 2011 and 2016, and again from 2021 to 2026, the government and the president came from different parties, representing a period of cohabitation.

- Rise of the Blue Sharks -

The archipelago nation gained a wide international following during this year's World Cup, when its national football team, the Blue Sharks, had a stunning run in their first-ever appearance at the competition.

The squad reached the knockout stages, where they took eventual champions Argentina to extra time before bowing out.

Goalkeeper Vozinha was one of the tournament's standouts, delivering heroic performances at age 40.

The archipelago nation gained a wide international following during this year's World Cup, when its national football team, the Blue Sharks, had a stunning run in their first-ever appearance at the competition. [AFP]

Huge diaspora

The number of Cape Verdeans living abroad is three times greater than the archipelago's approximately 550,000 inhabitants.

People live on nine of the volcanic chain's 10 islands, which span a total area of 4,030 square kilometres (1,560 square miles).

It is estimated around 1.5 million Cape Verdeans and their descendants (up to the fourth generation) live abroad, primarily in the United States and Portugal.

Historically, migration has been driven by endemic poverty and famine, most notably during the 18th and 19th centuries and continuing into the 1940s and '50s.

The country has a semi-arid climate, is subject to droughts has few natural resources.

Remittances sent from abroad by its diaspora totalled 284 million euros in 2025. The transfers account for around 12 percent of Cape Verde's GDP.

Robust tourism

Cape Verde is highly dependent on tourism, which accounts for 25 percent of the country's GDP.

In 2025, the country welcomed approximately 1.25 million tourists at its hotels, an increase of six percent over 2024, with most visitors coming from Europe.

The archipelago is famous for its beaches, particularly on the islands of Sal and Boa Vista with their turquoise waters and pristine sands. The country also has a strong ecotourism sector.

On the island of Sao Vicente and in its capital Mindelo, which is home to a magnificent bay, tourists can follow in the footsteps of celebrated Cape Verde singer Cesaria Evora and take in the island's rich arts culture.

The island of Santo Antao is becoming increasingly popular among hikers who come for its volcanic, mountainous landscapes. The island of Fogo is meanwhile famed for its volcano, as well as its coffee and wine cultivation.

Following Cape Verde's 2026 World Cup success, flight and hotel bookings spiked.

Cesaria Evora and music

Cesaria Evora introduced the world to "morna", one of the many music styles unique to Cape Verde.

The international icon and unforgettable performer is known for "Sodade", a sentimental song blending nostalgia, melancholy, the pain of exile and a deep attachment to homeland.

Another of her most famous hits was "Miss Perfumado". She died in 2011.

Today artists from across the globe visit the archipelago to take in its rich musical heritage, while new Cape Verdean talent is increasingly gaining international attention.

In Cape Verde, music is omnipresent in everyday life -- in homes, bars, at family gatherings, at religious festivals and beyond