Ebola: Uganda bars travellers with recent DRC travel history from transiting

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Uganda bars travellers with recent DRC travel history from transiting

Uganda has barred travellers with recent travel history to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from transiting through the country as it tightens public health measures following Nigeria’s confirmation of an imported Ebola case.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health said Friday, October 23, that it was working with Nigerian health authorities to establish the traveller’s movements, travel history and possible exposure to Bundibugyo virus disease.

The ministry said it had requested additional information, including detailed travel records and, where available, genomic sequencing results, to support investigations.

Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of the current outbreak on Tuesday, October 20, involving a woman who had travelled from Uganda to Abuja. She tested positive for Bundibugyo virus disease, with authorities investigating where and how she contracted the infection.

Uganda maintains that the case did not establish local transmission within its borders, noting that available information indicated the woman had no symptoms when she left the country. Investigations are ongoing to establish when her symptoms began and the circumstances of her infection.

The East African country has now strengthened screening and surveillance at its points of entry and exit to prevent further spread. The measures include reinstating locator forms for all incoming travellers, regardless of their country of origin, to facilitate follow-up and contact tracing.

The ministry has also reinforced infection prevention and control measures at border crossings and health facilities. It warned that violations of public health requirements would attract action under the Public Health Act. People entering the country through unauthorised routes would be referred to relevant authorities.

Despite the heightened precautions, the health ministry maintained that Uganda remains Ebola-free and urged the public to remain calm, practise proper hand hygiene and comply with screening requirements.

It also called on communities to report suspected unauthorised border crossings to facilitate screening and public health follow-up.

The developments come as the outbreak, declared in the DRC in May 2026, continues to raise regional concerns. The DRC has recorded more than 9,500 confirmed cases and over 4,600 deaths, according to recent reports.

Kenya has confirmed nine cases and two deaths as of Friday, October 23. Kenya’s index case also transited through Uganda from the DRC.

All confirmed cases have been linked to a single cluster of known contacts, with no evidence of wider community transmission.