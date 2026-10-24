Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ebola: Uganda bars travellers with recent DRC travel history from transiting

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Uganda bars travellers with recent DRC travel history from transiting

Uganda has barred travellers with recent travel history to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from transiting through the country as it tightens public health measures following Nigeria’s confirmation of an imported Ebola case.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health said Friday, October 23, that it was working with Nigerian health authorities to establish the traveller’s movements, travel history and possible exposure to Bundibugyo virus disease.

The ministry said it had requested additional information, including detailed travel records and, where available, genomic sequencing results, to support investigations.

Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of the current outbreak on Tuesday, October 20, involving a woman who had travelled from Uganda to Abuja. She tested positive for Bundibugyo virus disease, with authorities investigating where and how she contracted the infection.

Uganda maintains that the case did not establish local transmission within its borders, noting that available information indicated the woman had no symptoms when she left the country. Investigations are ongoing to establish when her symptoms began and the circumstances of her infection.

The East African country has now strengthened screening and surveillance at its points of entry and exit to prevent further spread. The measures include reinstating locator forms for all incoming travellers, regardless of their country of origin, to facilitate follow-up and contact tracing.

The ministry has also reinforced infection prevention and control measures at border crossings and health facilities. It warned that violations of public health requirements would attract action under the Public Health Act. People entering the country through unauthorised routes would be referred to relevant authorities.

Despite the heightened precautions, the health ministry maintained that  Uganda remains Ebola-free and urged the public to remain calm, practise proper hand hygiene and comply with screening requirements.

It also called on communities to report suspected unauthorised border crossings to facilitate screening and public health follow-up.

The developments come as the outbreak, declared in the DRC in May 2026, continues to raise regional concerns. The DRC has recorded more than 9,500 confirmed cases and over 4,600 deaths, according to recent reports.

Kenya has confirmed nine cases and two deaths as of Friday, October 23. Kenya’s index case also transited through Uganda from the DRC.

All confirmed cases have been linked to a single cluster of known contacts, with no evidence of wider community transmission.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Uganda Ebola Cases Nigeria Ebola Case Kenya Ebola Situation Ebola Outbreak
.

Latest Stories

How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Kalonzo under pressure as Ruto courts Ukambani voters
Politics
By Erastus Mulwa
1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's political future in focus after collapsed Ruto deal
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
How Oburu and siblings are fighting for Jaramogi's wealth
Eastleigh building collapse: Families search for missing kin as Sakaja faces scrutiny
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Eastleigh building collapse: Families search for missing kin as Sakaja faces scrutiny
Gideon Moi's political future in focus after collapsed Ruto deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's political future in focus after collapsed Ruto deal
Jitters as Opposition struggles to agree on coalition to unseat Ruto in 2027
By Wainaina Wambu 1 hr ago
Jitters as Opposition struggles to agree on coalition to unseat Ruto in 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved