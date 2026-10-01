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Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa pays tribute to Chivayo as remains recovered from crash site

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 1, 2026
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Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and businessman Wicknell Chivayo. [Courtesy]

The remains of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke and three others have been recovered from the site of the helicopter crash in rural Marondera, east of Harare, nearly 18 hours after the aircraft went down.

Authorities said the remains will undergo postmortem examinations and formal identification before being released to the families.

The helicopter crashed on Wednesday evening, killing all six people on board.

The victims included Chivayo and his wife, two crew members and a security aide, according to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, October 1, Mnangagwa said the deaths had left him, his family and the nation numbed, in deep shock and grief.

He described the Chivayo family as philanthropic, saying their charitable work had touched lives across politics, religion, public service, culture, sport and other professions.

Mnangagwa said he was aware of several plans Chivayo had for Zimbabwe and its people, particularly the less privileged and war veterans, and had discussed some of them with him on Tuesday, a day before the crash.

“I am personally aware of numerous plans he had for our Nation and our people, principally the less privileged ones and our war veterans,” Mnangagwa said.

Chivayo and his wife were returning from Gandami in rural Chikomba, where they had been putting up modern family and community structures, when the helicopter crashed.

According to Mnangagwa, the project reflected the government's rural development agenda focused on investment, industrialisation, development and transformation.

He also hailed Chivayo for promoting indigenous enterprise and philanthropy, saying his contribution had touched many lives across the country.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with forensic and aviation authorities involved in the probe.

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Related Topics

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo Wicknell Chivayo dies Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa
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