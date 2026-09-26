Ebola cases near 8,000 as outbreak pushes across DRC

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Health workers practise safe PPE removal during Ebola-response training in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, on July 10, 2026. [AFP]

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is closing in on 8,000 confirmed cases, with the virus continuing to spread into new health zones and raising fresh concern over cross-border transmission.

The latest figures show 7,911 confirmed cases and 3,801 confirmed deaths in the DRC, putting the outbreak among the largest Ebola epidemics ever recorded in the country.

The outbreak has now reached 63 health zones across seven provinces, with Dungu in Haut-Uélé the latest affected area. The zone lies close to the South Sudan border, adding another layer of concern as health authorities try to contain transmission in a region characterised by high population movement.

The scale of the outbreak has grown sharply in recent weeks. WHO reported 475 additional confirmed cases and 222 deaths in the week ending September 20 alone, taking the cumulative case fatality ratio to about 48.3 per cent.

The continuing geographical expansion has also placed greater emphasis on movement across borders, informal routes and displacement sites.

Hadja Habib, speaking from the European Union, said the Ebola outbreak was a reminder that preparedness cannot begin once an emergency is already underway.

“Pandemic preparedness is not built during a crisis. It must be built before the crisis hits,” she said.

“That means investing in surveillance, vaccines & treatments, resilient supply chains. The UN declaration recognises this.”

Habib said the current Ebola outbreak in the DRC demonstrated why preparedness must be sustained before outbreaks escalate.

The DRC outbreak involves the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola for which there is no licensed vaccine specifically approved and no specific licensed treatment. WHO says research and testing of potential medical countermeasures are under way.

The international response is increasingly focusing on population movement, particularly as the outbreak extends towards border areas.

The International Organisation for Migration said that as of September 21, the DRC had reported more than 7,700 confirmed cases and more than 3,700 deaths, with the outbreak affecting more than 60 health zones across seven provinces.

IOM said it is supporting Ebola preparedness and response operations in the DRC, Uganda and nine other at-risk neighbouring countries.

A major part of that work involves mapping population movement.

The agency is using mobility data to identify major transport corridors, population hotspots and informal routes where surveillance and health interventions may need to be strengthened.

More than 700 alerts have been identified through these efforts, with more than 60 confirmed Ebola cases detected through the surveillance work.

IOM also says its response has supported more than 36 million health screenings and reached more than 35 million people with risk-communication and community-engagement messages.

“The response must move as fast as the outbreak because Ebola does not stop at borders, river crossings or displacement sites and our response cannot stop there either,” the agency said.

That concern is particularly significant as the outbreak moves through areas connected by trade, displacement and cross-border travel. WHO has warned that informal crossing routes can facilitate the export and import of the virus, making coordination between neighbouring countries a critical part of containment.

The outbreak was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in May and remains under international emergency coordination. WHO’s emergency committee reviewed the situation again in August and maintained the designation.

The latest figures show that the challenge is no longer confined to the original epicentre in Ituri.

Ituri remains the most heavily affected province, but transmission has been reported across multiple provinces, while the arrival of cases in Haut-Uélé near South Sudan demonstrates how population movement can open new geographical fronts.