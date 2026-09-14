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Ahmedfiqi's plan for Somalia as Presidential race takes shape

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 14, 2026
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Presidential candidate Omar Abdulkadir Ahmedfiqi.

Somalia’s planned 2027 presidential election is emerging as an important test of the country’s democratic transition, with political stakeholders under growing pressure to agree on an electoral framework that can deliver a credible and broadly accepted vote.

For a country seeking to consolidate years of progress in state-building and security, the credibility of the next election could have consequences well beyond the ballot box.

A free and fair process would strengthen public confidence, reinforce state institutions and provide a stronger foundation for economic development and regional cooperation.

It is against this backdrop that businessman and Presidential candidate Omar Abdulkadir Ahmedfiqi is positioning himself as a fresh option for voters seeking an alternative to Somalia’s established political leadership.

He is among four candidates seeking to unseat current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. The other candidates are former Presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon.

Ahmedfiqi’s campaign is centred on accountable governance, institutional reform, economic development and improved public services.

His supporters argue that Somalia needs political renewal to address persistent challenges including insecurity, unemployment, corruption and limited economic opportunities.

He said that time has come for the nation to look beyond the politics of the past and shape a new economic and political future.

“Our people deserve leadership that can turn Somalia’s enormous potential into opportunity, strengthen institutions and create an environment where citizens and businesses can thrive,” said Ahmedfiqi.

His emergence comes as the Federal Government, opposition groups and federal member states continue negotiations over the framework for the next elections.

Disagreements over the electoral model and management of the political transition have complicated the talks, although recent engagements have raised hopes of a compromise.

The government has maintained its commitment to a one-person, one-vote system, while other political actors have called for wider consensus on the electoral arrangements.

The presidential race remains open, with political alliances and negotiations expected to play a significant role.

In Somalia’s political system, a candidate’s public profile must ultimately be matched by support among lawmakers, political groups and federal member states.

The election also comes at a potentially important moment for Somalia’s economy.

The country commands one of Africa’s longest coastlines along the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, giving it strategic importance for maritime trade, shipping and regional security.

Its emerging oil and gas prospects could further transform its economic outlook if resources are developed transparently and supported by strong institutions.

Somalia’s growing importance in the East African Community and the wider Horn of Africa adds a regional dimension to the coming election.

Its EAC membership has expanded opportunities for trade, investment and regional cooperation.

The focus is now on whether Somalia can translate its political transition into a credible election and whether the next leadership can harness the country’s strategic and economic potential to deliver greater stability and prosperity.

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Related Topics

Somalia elections 2027 Omar Abdulkadir Ahmedfiqi Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
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