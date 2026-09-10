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East African MPs push for climate finance scorecard, stronger oversight

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 10, 2026
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Nairobi County MP Esther Passaris, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana, nominated Senator Margaret Kamar during Pan-African Parliament’s East African Regional Caucus Workshop on climate change, water and food security, good governance, regional peace and sustainable development. [Courtesy].

Members of the East Africa Regional Caucus have called for stronger parliamentary oversight of climate financing and environmental programmes across the region.

The legislators want the establishment of a regional climate finance scorecard to track allocations, disbursements, expenditure, implementation and the impact of climate funds on communities.

The proposal is contained in resolutions adopted by the caucus following a workshop focusing on climate change, water security, governance and peace and security in Eastern Africa.

The caucus said there was a need for greater accountability in the management of climate resources, calling for “measurable results and accountability” in the implementation of climate, water and environmental policies.

Delegates after attending the Pan-African Parliament’s East African Regional Caucus Workshop on climate change, water and food security, good governance, regional peace and sustainable development on September 8, 2026. [Courtesy]

The legislators also called for the publication of annual public climate expenditure reports, saying this would strengthen transparency and parliamentary oversight.

They further proposed the development of emergency procurement price dashboards to “promote transparency and prevent profiteering during climate-related disasters.”

The MPs urged national Parliaments to strengthen climate-responsive legislation and policies, including measures aimed at promoting sustainable and equitable management of water and other natural resources.

They also underscored the need for adequate and sustainable financing for climate adaptation, water security, disaster preparedness and resilient infrastructure.

On regional cooperation, the caucus called for strengthened collaboration on transboundary water resources, climate-related risks, early warning systems and information and knowledge sharing.

The legislators said climate and water insecurity were closely linked to peace and security, urging greater parliamentary involvement in prevention, dialogue and conflict-sensitive resource management.

They called for parliamentary focal persons to engage with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African Community and the African Union on early warning information and transboundary climate risks.

The caucus also committed to strengthening cooperation among Eastern African Parliaments through the exchange of legislative and oversight experiences and the promotion of common positions on issues of shared regional concern.

It further called on the East Africa Regional Caucus Secretariat to prepare a time-bound implementation matrix for the commitments made during the workshop.

The caucus said progress on the commitments should be reported at its next meeting.

The legislators also urged members to take the resolutions to their respective national Parliaments and push for “appropriate legislative, budgetary and oversight action” within their countries.

The caucus expressed appreciation to the Pan-African Parliament, the Ethiopian Government, the African Union Commission, IGAD and other institutions, experts and partners for supporting the workshop.

It also recognised the efforts of Pan-African Parliament First Vice President Dr Ashire Gayo, whom it credited with helping ensure the workshop took place.

The caucus said, “Without his direct intervention this workshop would not have taken place.”

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East Africa Regional Caucus E.A MPs Caucus Climate Change IGAD
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