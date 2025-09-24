US ties with Kenya deep despite global dynamics, envoy assures

President William Ruto walks on the streets of New York. [PCS]

The United States has assured Kenya of continued support across key sectors, even as it pledged to deepen the long-standing partnership between the two countries, despite shifting global geopolitical dynamics.

US Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns commended Kenya for its leading role in promoting global peace, singling out its intervention in Haiti as a demonstration of international responsibility.

Burns said President William Ruto is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today, where the Haiti mission and broader US-Kenya relations will feature. “Kenya deserves immense credit for what it has done,” Burns stated. “The Haiti matter will be top of the agenda this week during the UN General Assembly. We understand the concern over financial questions; it has been a struggle but Kenya’s commitment has not gone unnoticed,” she said.

She made the remarks when she met with Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, who also urged the US to reconsider its decision to withdraw funding for the Kenya-led Haiti mission, which is now slated for conversion into a UN operation. “There was anticipated financial support, there was a commitment, what happened? Kenya has done more than it needed to do,” Wetang’ula asked.

On Monday, Ruto held talks with Laurent Saint-Cyr, President of the Transitional Presidential Council of Haiti, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, on the situation in Haiti.

During the meeting, the President said there was particular focus on the next steps, in view of the impending expiry of the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM). “We urged that the UN Security Council adopt a clear strategy for the successor mission to the MSS Mission in Haiti, in order to consolidate gains made, and guarantee success,” Ruto said.

Also during the meeting with Burns, Wetang’ula raised concerns over the impact of USAID suspending operations in the country, especially on the health sector.

But Burns explained that she has had a meeting with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and his Health counterpart, Aden Duale to explore ways of cushioning affected sectors. “Even before USAID’s withdrawal, Kenya had achieved epidemic control in HIV, which is an incredible milestone worth celebrating. The US still remains the largest donor in health and humanitarian assistance,” she explained.

On economic cooperation, the Speaker was concerned over the 10 per cent tariff on Kenyan exports to the US, warning of its negative impact on Kenya’s trade and growth. Burns, however, explained that both countries are looking to negotiate a broad, comprehensive trade agreement. “We are waiting for our US trade representative to give us a green light, but negotiations will start soon,” she said.

On infrastructure, Wetang’ula reminded the US of its pledge to support expansion of the Nairobi–Mombasa highway. Burns said she would engage US tech companies to invest in Kenya, particularly in the creative industry, which she described as “a sleeping giant.”