Ruto calls for unity, peaceful politics and economic transformation in Africa

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President William Ruto shares light moment with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema after his inauguration on September 1, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called on African leaders to ensure political competition does not degenerate into national conflict, saying elections should determine who governs but should never determine who belongs to a country.

Speaking during the inauguration of Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema for his second term, Ruto urged political leaders to place national unity above personal ambitions and accept election outcomes as part of the democratic process.

“Elections will produce winners and losers. Some will celebrate, others will be disappointed. But when the contest is over, the nation must remain united,” Ruto said.

He stressed that elections should settle leadership contests rather than create divisions among citizens.

“Elections are designed to settle who governs. They should never determine who belongs,” he said, adding that political competition should not divide a nation’s destiny.

Ruto said democracy is tested most when citizens and political leaders disagree, urging African countries to strengthen institutions, respect the rule of law and protect the voice of voters.

“Democracy is not tested when we agree. Democracy is tested when we disagree,” he said.

The remarks carried significance for Kenya, which is scheduled to hold its General Election next year. Ruto said Kenya was not speaking to Zambia as a spectator or lecturer, but as a country travelling along the same democratic path.

“Kenya, too, will hold a General Election next year. We therefore speak not as spectators, and certainly not as lecturers, but as fellow Africans travelling the same democratic path,” he said.

Ruto urged African leaders to compete vigorously without becoming enemies, disagree without destroying institutions and seek electoral victory without excluding those who hold different political views.

He warned that political instability also carries an economic cost. Countries experiencing uncertainty around elections, he said, risk discouraging businesses and investors.

“Africa cannot industrialise if every election becomes a moment of national uncertainty. Businesses cannot build where tomorrow is uncertain. Capital will not flow where institutions cannot be trusted,” he said.

The President linked constitutional governance and national unity directly to economic prosperity, arguing that credible institutions and respect for the law create the environment necessary for investment and development.

He also challenged African governments to transform political independence into economic freedom by making better use of the continent’s natural resources and human capital.

“Africa does not lack power. We have the power of our people, the power of our resources, the power of our markets, the power of our ideas,” he said.

Ruto particularly highlighted Africa’s young population as its greatest resource, arguing that governments must create jobs, incomes, education and opportunities that enable young people to build their futures on the continent.

He said African citizens do not vote simply for the opportunity to participate in another election, but for improved livelihoods and better public services.

“Our people do not vote merely for the privilege of voting again. They vote for work and incomes; for education and healthcare; for dignity and opportunity,” he said. Traditional dancers entertain guest during inauguration of Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema on September 1, 2026. [PCS]

Ruto congratulated Hichilema on his second term and praised his administration for navigating difficult economic circumstances, including debt default, a cost-of-living crisis, drought and energy shortages.

He challenged Hichilema to use his second term to convert economic stability into tangible improvements in jobs, incomes and opportunities for Zambians.

Ruto further called for greater African economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area, urging countries to industrialise, manufacture, add value to raw materials and increase trade among themselves.

“For too long, we have exported African minerals, agricultural produce and raw materials, only to import their value back at a premium,” he said.

He said Africa must stop exporting jobs alongside raw materials and instead build industries capable of creating wealth locally.

Drawing inspiration from Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda, Ruto said the previous generation fought for political liberation while the current generation must pursue economic liberation.

“They secured political freedom. We must secure economic freedom,” he said.

Ruto urged African leaders to build a continent where democracy delivers tangible benefits, young people see a future at home and nations use their resources to create prosperity.

“They gave us freedom. Our duty is to turn that freedom into prosperity,” he said.