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Uganda school bus crash toll rises to 24: police

By AFP | Jul. 18, 2026
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The ill-fated bus carrying the students who were reportedly on a field trip. [X]

The death toll from a school bus crash in Uganda has risen to 23 children and one adult, and all school field trips have been cancelled, police said on Friday night.

The east African country has a notorious road safety record, frequently recording bus or truck accidents along poorly maintained highways.

The bus was returning to Kampala from a school trip to Sipi Falls in eastern Uganda on Thursday when it veered off the road, killing 20 junior school children and one adult.

Since then, "three more pupils succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash while receiving medical treatment", the police said.

Six of the dead have yet to be identified.

The driver, who is thought to have sustained critical injuries, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone and overturned, police said.

On Friday the education ministry convened an emergency meeting and announced the temporary suspension of all school trips nationwide.

The pause is to permit a "comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding recent crashes involving school children", improve safety guidelines and give road safety training to schools and transport companies, police said.

All school groups currently on field trips have been told to report immediately to the nearest police station.

"Where necessary, police officers will provide escorts to ensure the safe return of learners to their respective schools," the police added.

The tragedy occurred near Kaserem, more than 250 kilometres (150 miles) from Kamapala, between Kapchorwa, where the spectacular Sipi Falls are located, and the city of Mbale.

Police shared an image of a badly mangled and overturned bus, and said an investigation was underway.

Twenty three of the injured are still in Kapchorwa hospital.

Three other vehicles involved in the same trip for the children of King David Junior School in Kampala returned home safely, police said.

Fatal bus accidents are relatively common in Uganda.

In October, two buses collided on a major highway, killing at least 46 people.

A 2024 report said there were 4,434 fatal collisions and 5,144 deaths that year.

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Related Topics

School Bus Crash In Uganda Uganda School Accident Deaths Children Die In School Accident In Uganda King David Junior School
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