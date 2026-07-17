Somalia's Hirshabelle State presidential race heats up

Audio By Vocalize

Hishabelle state presidential aspirant Osman Mohamed Adawe.

The race for Somalia's Hirshabelle State presidential elections is heating with several candidates expressing interest for ythe post.

Among them is former senior government official Osman Mohamed Adawe who officially declared his candidacy by unveiling an ambitious agenda centred on security, reconciliation and economic transformation.

Adawe made the announcement during a ceremony in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu attended by senior Federal Government officials, current and former political leaders.

Others at the event are elders, intellectuals and representatives from the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

Speakers at the event hailed Adawe's public service record and leadership experience, describing him as a seasoned administrator capable of steering Hirshabelle towards political stability and economic growth.

Launching his manifesto, Adawe outlined five key priorities for his administration: fostering reconciliation and unity among communities and strengthening security through intensified operations against Al-Shabaab.

Others are expanding economic opportunities through agriculture, livestock and fisheries; establishing an independent and accessible justice system; and improving essential public services, including education, healthcare, electricity and clean water.

"The first priority of my administration will be the liberation of the two regions so that we can move forward with development programmes," he said.

"Al-Shabaab still controls several areas in both regions. It is therefore essential to liberate these communities, restore freedom of movement and create the necessary conditions for infrastructure development and the delivery of essential services."

He also promised a departure from the current Hirshabelle administration, saying his government would prioritise accountability, inclusive governance, reconciliation and equitable distribution of resources across the state.

Adawe's entry into the race comes at a time when Hirshabelle is viewed as strategically important to Somalia's security and economic recovery.

The state is home to vast agricultural land and has significant potential in livestock, fisheries and trade, sectors that are expected to drive regional growth once security improves.

The political developments are also being closely watched in Kenya, whose commercial ties with Somalia have continued to deepen.

Cross-border trade between the two countries supports thousands of livelihoods with Kenya investing in securing the country that has long been bogged by insecurity challenges.

Adawe's candidature is expected to inject fresh momentum into the race for the Hirshabelle presidency, with the outcome likely to influence both Somalia's federal politics and regional economic integration in the Horn of Africa.