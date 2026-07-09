Irish website reports alleged Sudan transition proposal

Audio By Vocalize

Sudan Sovereignty Council Chairman Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. [AFP]

An Irish news website has published what it says is a leaked document from the office of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan outlining a proposed five-year military-led transition before general elections are held.

TheLiberal.ie, an Irish online publication, reported that the document was issued from Burhan's office and set out what it described as a political and strategic vision for Sudan after the war.

The Standard could not independently verify the document or its contents. Sudanese authorities have not commented publicly on its authenticity, and the origin of the document could not be confirmed.

According to the website, the proposal would establish a government led by a president and a cabinet of national competencies for five years before elections take place.

It would also restructure decision-making institutions, limit foreign-backed political initiatives and strengthen regional alliances during the transition period.

The document, as described by the publication, calls for a 'Sudanese-Sudanese' dialogue involving political actors not implicated in violence against civilians while rejecting political talks held outside Sudan.

The website also reported that the proposal calls for deeper cooperation with Saudi Arabia through the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation and Coordination, expanded economic ties with Gulf states and efforts to restore Sudan's membership in the African Union.

Sudan has been at war since April 2023 when fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces under Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

Previous transition frameworks, including the 2019 constitutional arrangement and a 2022 framework agreement, collapsed amid disputes over the military's role in governance.

If authentic, the proposal would place Sudan's military at the centre of government during the transition period and could affect international efforts aimed at restoring civilian rule.