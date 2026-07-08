FIFA probes racist abuse targeting US streamer IShowSpeed

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Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 16. [Roberto Schmidt, AFP]

FIFA has launched a probe into alleged racist insults directed at the streamer known as IShowSpeed at last week's World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde.

The global football body said in a post Tuesday on X that it was "made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation."

The African-American streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, with tens of millions more on other video platforms.

The boisterous 21-year-old has been attending and streaming live from World Cup matches under a special deal with FIFA, YouTube, and US broadcaster Fox Sports.

"FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society," the statement added.

IShowSpeed was also reportedly targeted by more racist abuse during Tuesday's match between Argentina and Egypt, with an Argentine fan imitating a monkey during an encounter with the streamer.