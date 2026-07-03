DR Congo opposition builds against presidential third-term bid

Audio By Vocalize

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi during the memorial service of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson on March 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. [AFP]

The opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo has called demonstrations in the capital and other cities on Wednesday to demand the resignation of the president, who it says is trying to cling on to power by changing the constitution.

Political tensions have grown recently, more than two years before the vast central African country, beset by decades-long conflict and an Ebola outbreak in its east, goes to the polls.

President Felix Tshisekedi, 63, came to power in 2019 and his second -- and under the current rules -- final five-year mandate is due to end in late 2028.

But, at a rare press conference in May, Tshisekedi spelled out his intentions, which effectively concurred with what the opposition had complained about for months: "If the people want me to have a third term, I will accept," Fatshi, as he's known locally, declared.

The dispute now focuses on a bill setting out the framework for a referendum on constitutional change, which was adopted last month in parliament, where the presidential bloc holds an overwhelming majority.

In the DRC "parliamentary oversight is rarely exercised", the country's Ebuteli research centre said in a recent report.

On Tuesday, Tshisekedi announced in an address to mark Independence Day that he had "referred this law to the Constitutional Court for review of its constitutionality".

Examination by the Constitutional Court -- whose independence has often been called into question -- is the last step before the president decides on whether to enact the bill into law.

"Over the years, the perceived politicisation of certain judicial bodies, particularly the Constitutional Court, has fuelled debate over how effective this independence truly is," the Ebuteli centre said.

'Whatever it takes'

The bill has mobilised the opposition, which emerged weakened and scattered from the 2023 presidential election, won by Tshisekedi with 73 percent of the vote.

In May, the C64 coalition was formed, its name a reference to an article in the constitution allowing citizens to oppose any seizure of power deemed unconstitutional.

Instrumental in the group is former presidential candidate Moise Katumbi, a wealthy businessman and former governor of mining hub Katanga province, who now lives in exile.

Other key figures include ex-minister and former lawmaker Delly Sesanga and Martin Fayulu, who also ran in 2023 and still claims he won the disputed 2018 election.

"History will be unforgiving towards those who chose ambitions of power over the defence of the nation," Sesanga said recently.

"We will not give in; we are ready to do whatever it takes for the good of the nation," Fayulu has warned.

Sesanga and Fayulu were wounded during a June 12 rally in Kinshasa against what the opposition called an attempted "constitutional coup d'Etat" when clashes broke out with pro-government activists and the police.

The United Nations said at least one demonstrator had been killed.

'Honour the oath'

Congolese political analyst Tresor Kibangula said the fight against amending the constitution could rally public opinion and "allow the opposition to regain levers for political remobilisation".

Pressure from the street and the international community forced ex-president Joseph Kabila to ditch an attempt in 2015 to extend his rule beyond two mandates by changing the electoral law.

However, public engagement in the country of around 100 million people is generally low. In 2023, voter turnout was just 43 percent.

Observers say the high abstention rate is linked to a lack of confidence in the political elite and people's overriding need to feed their families, in a country rich in mineral resources but where two thirds of the population lives below the poverty line.

The powerful bishops' conference called on Tshisekedi in a recent statement to "honour the oath he took" to respect the constitution.

In Africa's most populous Roman Catholic nation, the Church, traditionally critical of those in power, enjoys significant influence thanks to its deep roots in the sprawling country where the state is often lacking, as well as through its role in education.

The bishops called on the clergy to "awaken" the faithfuls' conscience to "resist manipulation" and they encouraged the Congolese to "oppose by all legal and peaceful means any attempt to amend" the constitution.

Since colonial times, the Church has held "moral ascendancy" in the DRC and has often been "a kind of recourse for major questions of national interest", political scientist Christian Moleka told AFP.

The government has banned large gatherings in four provinces, including Kinshasa due to an Ebola outbreak in the northeast.

It was unclear if the opposition march would fall under the ban.