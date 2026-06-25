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Somalia Deputy PM deported from Kenya over passport issues

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 25, 2026
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Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji. [Courtesy]

Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji has been deported from Kenya.

Jibril was deported after authorities questioned the authenticity of a Kenyan passport, he was allegedly in possession of at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

According to a police report, immigration officers became suspicious during routine clearance procedures, but attempts to have him surrender the document were unsuccessful.

“During the immigration routine clearance, he (Jibril) was suspected to have fraudulently acquired a Kenyan passport. When asked to surrender it, he declined and claimed that he could only produce it in a court of law,” the report stated.

The Deputy Prime Minister was escorted to the VIP lounge, where he was held before being issued with a ticket back to Mogadishu, from where he had travelled

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Related Topics

Kenya-Somali Ties Somali Deputy PM Jibril Haji Immigration Department Somali DPM Deported
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