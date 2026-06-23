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Whistleblower: Donors are bankrolling IGAD's dysfunction

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 23, 2026
IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu. [Courtesy]

A whistleblower has accused the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) of financial misconduct, procurement fraud and staff intimidation under Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, calling on donors to freeze funding.

The report, addressed to the IGAD chair, member states and development partners, alleges the Djibouti-based secretariat has progressively dismantled oversight mechanisms while centralising authority in a small group of loyalists, turning isolated administrative concerns into a pattern of institutional failure.

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