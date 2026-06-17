US investors push Sh258bn African investment drive

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Investors during discussions on African energy projects and capital market listings linked to a multi-country investment initiative. [Courtesy]

American investors are pursuing deals worth about Sh258 billion ($2 billion) across Africa after a four-country tour yielded agreements to fund five renewable energy projects and begin a Johannesburg Stock Exchange listing process.

The delegation, led by Treadway, an investment banking firm, visited South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania and Zanzibar in April to explore investment opportunities across the continent.

The tour resulted in funding agreements for five renewable energy projects and the start of a Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listing process for an African business through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) structure.

Treadway is working with Dea Ru, a JSE-approved sponsor and designated adviser, to facilitate SPAC listings and support African companies seeking access to public markets.

Under the arrangement, Dea Ru handles regulatory compliance, JSE requirements and engagement with local investors while Treadway sources deals and connects them with international investors.

Industry sources said Treadway introduced the American investors to the opportunities while Dea Ru provided the regulatory and advisory framework needed to advance the listing process.

The investors have begun the process of listing an African business through the SPAC structure on the JSE.

The company is expected to begin trading before the end of the year.

The partnership between South Africa-based Dea Ru and Treadway is expected to result in two new JSE listings this year.

The collaboration aims to channel African investment opportunities into the exchange while attracting global capital into the continent.